Featured Stories

News

+10
Top 10 of 2016: Political history, personal triumphs among highlights

Top 10 of 2016: Political history, personal triumphs among highlights

Editor’s Note: Douglas County saw one of its educators recognized as the best in the state, the county had its second Olympic medalist in two years and there was a major shift in political power in 2016. The editorial staff at the Sentinel compiled a list of what we believe were the top stor… Read more

Bruce bill would expand voting sites

First 100 days critical for VR City Council

GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20

Hwy. 5/166 roundabout getting an upgrade

New slate of officials sworn in

Regional News

Carrollton mayor grades 2016 finances

Mayor Walt Hollingsworth said Carrollton is in a “fair” financial state, having spent 2016 designating special purpose local option sales tax revenue toward projects to improve the city’s infrastructure.

Read more

Dugan praises business growth, local education

Carroll Daybook

Sports

+11
A Year In Sports

A Year In Sports

Douglas County athletes shined on the big stage this past year. Read more

Area players, coach to participate in all-star games

Mike Tolbert continues to be role model on, off field

Brandon Robinson plays first game in Atlanta

Georgia continues preparation for Liberty Bowl game

Douglas County Tigers bring win streak into holiday tournament

Regional Sports

+16
Top Sports Stories of 2016

Top Sports Stories of 2016

JANUARY

Read more

Eagles soar to tourney title

Rebelette Invitational Repeat

Business

+3
Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans

Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans

Downtowns across the country are seeing revitalization as new businesses move into traditional city centers, and new data from the Atlanta Regional Commission suggests Douglasville is no exception. Read more

The Bubble Hut takes Douglasville by storm

Arbor Place makes decision to close Thanksgiving Day

New pharmacy to open in downtown Douglasville

Salon SOS offers free hair styles, nail designs to children ages 3-10

Douglasville to get Little Caesars again

Opinion

COOPER: A fancy dress ball for Douglasville

The weather for Christmas weekend was beautiful, wasn’t it? So much so I didn’t really mind the rainy Monday morning that greeted me the day after Christmas. I thought it was a small price to pay for the warmer than normal and beautiful day. Read more

CALLIS: I think I can, I think I can

FEDACK: Things I wish for in 2017

HILL: The virtue of the arts in business

The story of the birth of Jesus

DUKE: The bigger picture of Christmas

West Georgia Living

Make your backyard a Christmas Wonderland

Make your backyard a Christmas Wonderland

By Ken Denney

Read more

"I am going to protect this farm 'til the Lord comes"

Stress - coping skills for daily tension

Mind and Body

No More Excuses

Birmingham - A New Adventure

Obituaries

Regional Obituaries

Robin Cheryl Woodall Ray

Ms. Robin Cheryl Woodall Ray, age 56, of Waco passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Ms. Ray was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 26, 1960.

James Hubert Harper

Mr. James Hubert Harper, age 90, formerly of Castleman Road, Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, December 30, 2016, at Carrollton Manor. He was born March 4, 1926 in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late James Leonard Harper and the late Edna Earl Crawford Harper.

Crystal Davis

Mrs. Crystal Diona Headrick Davis, 43, of Bowdon died Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Online Poll

What is your least favorite road, other than I-20, to drive on in Douglas County because of traffic.

You voted:

Videos

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks
Multimedia
featured

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks

  • 0

Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.

2:32
Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015
Multimedia

Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015

  • Edited by Ron Daniel
  • 0

Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…