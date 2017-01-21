Featured Stories

News

Citizens relieved by quarry decision; developer could still sue to overturn vote

The grassroots campaign to deny a proposed rock quarry was unlike anything many Douglasville residents have seen in recent years. The effort by concerned residents against the quarry ultimately paid off with the Douglasville City Council’s unanimous vote Tuesday night to deny the rezoning fo… Read more

'The Founder' opens today

City Council approves pay increases; Segal casts lone vote against waiving logo requirement

Godwin steps into coroner's position

Emerson to hear Georgia Supreme Court case

LDS church hosting emergency preparedness seminar Saturday

Regional News

Temple named 40th safest city in state

A local official said the combination of a police department that engages with the community and good citizenship from residents is a part of the reason why Temple earned a SafeWise Safest Cities badge and a place on the list of 50 safest cities in Georgia for 2016.

Farmers look for rebound after drought

Bremen High band in D.C. for inauguration

Sports

Ayanna Dinkins adds balance to Lithia Springs’ lineup

In addition to its trapping and turnover-causing defense, the Lithia Springs’ girls basketball team has an offensive lineup that sets up the Lions for success very well. Read more

Chapel Hill’s confidence soaring high

Big weekend ahead for area hoops teams

Alexander to recognize senior wrestlers in last meet

Douglas County bounces back with region win over New Manchester

Alexander hopes to continue success on basketball court

Regional Sports

Pressure pushes OMA past Lady Panthers

Region wins at this point of the season are critical for postseason positioning and confidence building, and the Oak Mountain Academy girls' basketball team helped its cause in both instances on Friday night.

Carrollton boys rally past Patriots

Offensive struggles sink Oak Mountain

Business

Z Gallerie to create 115 jobs, invest $3.7 million in Douglas County

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced Wednesday that Z Gallerie, a premier lifestyle brand in the fashion home space, will create 115 new jobs and invest $3.7 million in an east coast distribution center and customer service center in Douglas County. Read more

Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans

The Bubble Hut takes Douglasville by storm

Arbor Place makes decision to close Thanksgiving Day

New pharmacy to open in downtown Douglasville

Salon SOS offers free hair styles, nail designs to children ages 3-10

Opinion

CALLIS: Feeling safe and sound

They said it was safe. They believed it was secure. The expert engineers vowed that it was unsinkable. An unidentified crew member went so far as to tell Sylvia Caldwell, a passenger on the R.M.S. Titanic, "Even God cannot sink this ship." Read more

COOPER: Living the uneasy life

AL-HUSSEINI: Let's clean up the space junk orbiting Earth

NOONAN: Next school superintendent should have character, vested interest in county

FEDACK: We need new emphasis on arts

West Georgia Living

Police Tech

By Ken Denney

Make your backyard a Christmas Wonderland

"I am going to protect this farm 'til the Lord comes"

Stress - coping skills for daily tension

Mind and Body

No More Excuses

Obituaries

Faye Turpin

Faye Turpin, 88, of Lithia Springs, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Regional Obituaries

Michael S. Byrd

Michael S. Byrd, 77, of College Park, Georgia, died Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Hazel Anne Walker

Mrs. Hazel Anne Walker, age 82, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Carrollton Nursing and Rehab. She was born January 23, 1934 in Luthersville, Georgia, the daughter of the late Luther Reeves and the late Olene Presnell Reeves.

Glenda June Morris

Glenda June Morris of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on January 19, 2017. She was 72.

Videos

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks
featured

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks

Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.

Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015
Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015

Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…