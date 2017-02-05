A man who has continued to serve the community long past his retirement through nonprofits, government boards and civic organizations was honored by the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce as the 2016 “Citizen of the Year.” Read more
Josh Harris and Jonathan Jones never stepped foot on the field together during their prep days at Carrollton High School.Read more
Wrestlers punched their ticket to the state wrestling championships on Saturday. Read more
Sharon Jones can't help but get a good laugh when reminiscing on the story of her son's first football game.Read more
Editor's Note: This is the first in what will be a regular Sunday feature called Dining in Douglas showcasing local restaurants and other eateries. Each Dining in Douglas will feature a description of the atmosphere and menu items that make the restaurant unique.The first restaurant featured… Read more
When I first began researching Douglas County history one of my knowledgeable contacts was adamant that slavery never existed in Douglas County, so it was a non-issue. Technically, they were correct, but only because Douglas County was formed in 1870, five years after the 13th amendment was … Read more
Master Jamie “Jay” Scott Horton Jr., 2, of Fairburn, died Satu…
Nancy Lightner Fekete, age 94, of Douglasville, Georgia, passe…
Mr. Joey Christopher Lee Miller, 21, of Waco, Georgia, died Tu…
Mrs. Grace Beatrice “Bea” Crowder, age 64 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on February 3, 2017.
Tony Patrick “T.J.” Marlow Jr., age 33, of Carrollton passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017. He was born November 1, 1983, in Carrollton to Tony P. Marlow Sr. and the late Carole Sue Johnson Marlow.
Mr. Joey Christopher Lee Miller, 21, of Waco, Georgia, died Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
Videos
Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.
Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…
Governor Deal at the Google groundbreaking
