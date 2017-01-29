Featured Stories

BOC meeting Tuesday to revisit SPLOST project vote

There will be a called meeting of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners regarding SPLOST projects on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. in Citizens’ Hall at the Douglas County Courthouse. Read more

County's jobless rate climbs to 5.3%

City plans for future at Foxhall retreat

Man accused of touching child at mall food court denied bond

Ribbon-cutting set for new Villa Rica library

BOC adopts new meeting schedule

Armed robbery suspect sought in 3 counties

A multi-jurisdictional search is on for a man wanted in Carroll, Haralson and Douglas counties. The suspect is allegedly responsible for four armed robberies: one at the Dollar General in Temple, and at convenience stores in Bremen and Douglasville.

Super Bowl for super scholars

Sickle Cell Awareness: Teen, Dugan open doors for state help

Douglas County Tigers clinch state playoff berth with win over Mays

Going up against a Mays team led by a player whose production is equal to two or three players, Douglas County used its defense and multiple ways of scoring to prevent Raider guard Kamiyah Street from nearly single-handedly winning the game, as the Tigers pulled a way to a 63-54 win. Read more

Alexander wins region traditional wrestling championship

Area players invited to The Opening combine

Mike Tolbert to make Pro Bowl start today

Chapel Hill faces challenging road schedule

Alexander getting balanced scoring

+5
SUPER-IOR SNAP

At this time 10 years ago, Josh Harris was gearing up for his senior season with the Carrollton High School baseball team.

Trojans clear 10 for sectionals

Eagles qualify nine grapplers for sectionals

+2
BUSINESS UPDATE: Vine Market expected to open in February; Hwy. 5 Chevron being torn down

Businesses have been coming and going around the city of Douglasville over the last several months. Read more

Z Gallerie to create 115 jobs, invest $3.7 million in Douglas County

Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans

The Bubble Hut takes Douglasville by storm

Arbor Place makes decision to close Thanksgiving Day

New pharmacy to open in downtown Douglasville

Cooper: The Duncan Brothers — Handlers of everything

I could declare the time period between 1883 and 1927 as the Era of the Duncan Brothers, and I seriously doubt anyone would call me out on it because during those years John T. and Napoleon B. Duncan were connected in some way to almost every business or industry in Douglasville, and were he… Read more

Daniel: It's about time Douglas County got a little respect

Bachtel: Schultz a hypocrite for calling out Trump

Wilson: Council to be commended for handling of zoning issue

Callis: A room beyond imagination

Cooper: The Duncan Brothers â€" Handlers of everything

Police Tech

Police Tech

By Ken Denney

Make your backyard a Christmas Wonderland

"I am going to protect this farm 'til the Lord comes"

Stress - coping skills for daily tension

Mind and Body

No More Excuses

Alfred M. 'Al' Greenway

Mr. Alfred M. “Al” Greenway, age 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, January 27, 2017, at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton. He was born April 5, 1928 in Washington County, Georgia, the son of the late Alfred Madison Greenway and the late Annie Lou Amerson Greenway.

Donisha Monae Wheeler

Miss Donisha Monae Wheeler, 25, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died January 27, 2017, due injuries sustained from car accident. Arrangements will be announced by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel.

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks
Chimes of 1,000 Clocks

Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.

Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015

Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…