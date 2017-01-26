Featured Stories

BOC tables SPLOST project list

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have again delayed a vote on a project list for the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Read more

Development authority gets an update on strategic plan

Local man killed in Gwinnett wreck

BUSINESS UPDATE: Vine Market expected to open in February; Hwy. 5 Chevron being torn down

Mulcare announces 2nd spay/neuter fundraiser

City retreat set for Jan. 26-28 at Foxhall Resort

Villa Rica man dies after fire at home

A 66-year-old man died Wednesday following a fire in the bedroom of a Villa Rica home.

Temple council closes door on legal disputes

Contributions keep filling Empty Bowls

Alexander bounces back with big win over Northgate

As the high school basketball regular season winds down, teams continue to jockey for region tournament seeding. Read more

Chapel Hill passes test against Sandy Creek

Chad Gooden commits to Arkansas State for football

Nicole Fegans named state's Gatorade top runner

Jordan Jacks on national award watch list

New Manchester gets key region win against Alexander

PATRIOT GAMES

Wherever Jonathan Jones goes, success tends to follow.

Dean named new UWG head coach

Wolves travel to face red-hot Blazers

BUSINESS UPDATE: Vine Market expected to open in February; Hwy. 5 Chevron being torn down

Businesses have been coming and going around the city of Douglasville over the last several months. Read more

Z Gallerie to create 115 jobs, invest $3.7 million in Douglas County

Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans

The Bubble Hut takes Douglasville by storm

Arbor Place makes decision to close Thanksgiving Day

New pharmacy to open in downtown Douglasville

NEA helps support arts councils all over the country

It's an interesting story. How every President since George Washington tried to get a federal agency whose purpose was to support and promote the arts and what the 36th President did that was different and ultimately successful. Read more

Cooper: The more things change ...

Al-Husseini: What I learned from 100 days of rejection

Callis: How do you determine which voices to follow?

CALLIS: Feeling safe and sound

COOPER: Living the uneasy life

Police Tech

By Ken Denney

Make your backyard a Christmas Wonderland

"I am going to protect this farm 'til the Lord comes"

Stress - coping skills for daily tension

No More Excuses

Gladys Burgess Harris

Mrs. Gladys Burgess Harris, age 95, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Brian Keith Bell

Mr. Brian Keith Bell, age 40, of Bremen passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Mr. Bell was born at Fort McClellan, Alabama, on July 28, 1976.

B. Daniel

In the early morning hours of January 24, 2017, Mr. Elic Baxter (“B”) Daniel finished the ultimate race. He fought the course for many years, battling and defeating multiple illnesses, with a steadfast faith to stay the course. He was often found cheering on his beloved Georgia Bulldogs on Saturdays, but sometimes pacing the floor when his Dawgs were falling behind. One of his fondest memories was of watching the game with his daughter, Lynn, to the sound of Larry Munson calling the plays. Mr. Daniel could also often be found attending to his garden and yard, which was arguably the greenest on the block. He is now joyfully tending to God’s garden.

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks
featured

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks

Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.

2:32
Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015
Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015

  • Edited by Ron Daniel
Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…