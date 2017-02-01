Cynthia C. Adams has been appointed the new superior court judge of the Douglas Judicial Circuit by Gov. Nathan Deal. Deal made the announcement Tuesday. Read more
The earth is starting to move at Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.Read more
The last week of the regular season for teams in Region 5-AAAAAA will be quite interesting with several spots still open. Read more
The Carrollton High School girls' basketball team locked up the No. 1 seed for next week's Region 7-AAAAA Tournament behind another blitzkrieg attack on Tuesday night.Read more
One of the best kept industry secrets — at least to many in Douglas County — has finally been revealed. Read more
Not only have we begun a new year, but we have also begun a brand new legislative session. I can't believe how quickly the last year has flown by. As the old saying goes ... time flies when you love what you do! I am truly blessed to do exactly what I love and feel is part of my life purpose… Read more
Mr. Gene Edward Childers, age 85, of Douglasville, died Jan. 3…
Mr. Johnny Wayne Gilreath, 62, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died Su…
Marguerite Rackley, 89, of Douglasville, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
Linda Lucille Bowling of Bremen passed away Monday, January 30, 2017, in a local hospital. She was born in Graham, Alabama, August 17, 1944, daughter of the late George Willie Hornsby and Lillian Gibbs Hornsby.
Larry Johnson, 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, died January 26, 2017.
Silver Reddish, 72, of Carrollton, Georgia, died January 31, 2017. Funeral services will be announced by Walker Funeral Home of Carrollton.
Videos
Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.
Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…
Governor Deal at the Google groundbreaking
