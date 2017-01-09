Featured Stories

News

+4
Citizens blast proposed quarry

Citizens blast proposed quarry

You've probably seen them all over Douglasville: red signs littering sidewalks and front yards, with the words "No Rock Quarry!" in big, bold white letters. Read more

Snow misses Douglas County; ice, downed trees cause minor problems

Collecting past-due taxes is top priority for Baker

Local legislators ready 2017 session

Robinson appointed vice chairman of BOC

DPD holding 10-week Citizens Law Enforcement Academy

Regional News

+2
Snow a no-show; ice causes only minor problems

Snow a no-show; ice causes only minor problems

Icy conditions that began to develop overnight Friday in much of Carroll County caused only minor problems, said one official Saturday.

Read more

Man arrested after child found alone in car

Police chase suspect wanted for auto theft

Sports

Todd Pratt accepts job with Miami Marlins

Douglasville resident and West Georgia Technical College baseball coach and athletic director Todd Pratt is going back the professional ranks. Read more

Douglas County coach says can make more improvements

Area players named to GSWA All-State teams

Douglas County's Lawrence Lagrone, Brandon Oliver to participate in U.S. Army Bowl combine

South Paulding defeats New Manchester on an abundance of free throws

North Cobb snaps Alexander's win streak at 5

Regional Sports

+3
Walker eager to tackle new opportunity

Walker eager to tackle new opportunity

Part of the journey toward becoming a man entails making tough decisions regarding your future. And for Josh Walker, leaving the only place he's ever called home for the past 17 years certainly proved to be a difficult one.

Read more

Local grapplers refocus for area

Ball in Devils' Court

Business

+3
Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans

Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans

Downtowns across the country are seeing revitalization as new businesses move into traditional city centers, and new data from the Atlanta Regional Commission suggests Douglasville is no exception. Read more

The Bubble Hut takes Douglasville by storm

Arbor Place makes decision to close Thanksgiving Day

New pharmacy to open in downtown Douglasville

Salon SOS offers free hair styles, nail designs to children ages 3-10

Douglasville to get Little Caesars again

Opinion

COOPER: The open road

COOPER: The open road

Roads are wonderful things, aren't they? A road gets us from point A to point B in our daily lives. Roads hold promise, too. They can take us to places we've never been for a great adventure, and roads make it possible to take us to a new life, if that's what we want. Read more

DUKE: Epiphany is for seeker and believer alike

COOPER: A fancy dress ball for Douglasville

CALLIS: I think I can, I think I can

FEDACK: Things I wish for in 2017

HILL: The virtue of the arts in business

West Georgia Living

Police Tech

Police Tech

By Ken Denney

Read more

Make your backyard a Christmas Wonderland

"I am going to protect this farm 'til the Lord comes"

Stress - coping skills for daily tension

Mind and Body

No More Excuses

Obituaries

Regional Obituaries

Danny Michael Skinner

Mr. Danny Michael Skinner, age 67, of Carrollton passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017. Mr. Skinner was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on July 6, 1949.

Carolyn Virginia Johnson

Carolyn Virginia Johnson, age 90, of Carrollton passed away at Tanner Medical Center Saturday, January 7, 2017. She was born October 22, 1926, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Callier.

George Joseph Graben

Mr. George Joseph Graben, age 62, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Online Poll

What is your least favorite road, other than I-20, to drive on in Douglas County because of traffic.

You voted:

Videos

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks
Multimedia
featured

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks

  • 0

Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.

2:32
Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015
Multimedia

Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015

  • Edited by Ron Daniel
  • 0

Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…