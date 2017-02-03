Featured Stories

Two accused in flag clash on trial

The trial for two members of a group called Respect the Flag accused of yelling racial slurs and death threats and pointing weapons during a black child's birthday party in 2015 began this week in front of Douglas County Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain. Read more

HSES' White wins county spelling bee

BOC approves $85K external affairs job

Tanner Medical breaks ground on its expansion in Villa Rica

Highway 5 roundabout open house scheduled

DCSO's Lithia Springs precinct receives a facelift

School official urges registration for pre-K

It’s time to register kids for kindergarten at Carroll County Schools and Carrollton Elementary. It’s also pre-K registration time for the county.

School staffer's sexual assault case dismissed

NAACP chapter growing its Youth Council

Alexander gains momentum with win over South Paulding

Alexander’s win over South Paulding in the regular-season final for both teams was more about momentum. Read more

Alexander to host Class AAAAAA Sectional wrestling meet

Isaac Zico ready for next football challenge at Purdue

Alexander to host South Paulding in key region contest

Kennedy Wilson coming up big for Chapel Hill

Douglas County Tigers clinch state playoff berth with win over Mays

The Dare to Dream

Dating back to the glory days of recreation football, John and Lori Harris didn't miss a single game of their children's athletic endeavors all the way up through high school.

Wolves eager to elevate expectations

UWG softball swings into Thomas era

Tanner Medical breaks ground on its expansion in Villa Rica

The earth is starting to move at Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica. Read more

Cat's out of the bag: Amazon is in Douglas

BUSINESS UPDATE: Vine Market expected to open in February; Hwy. 5 Chevron being torn down

Z Gallerie to create 115 jobs, invest $3.7 million in Douglas County

Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans

The Bubble Hut takes Douglasville by storm

Collins: Week 3 brings significant progress

On Monday, Jan. 23, we returned to the Gold Dome to begin the third week of the 2017 session. This week was extremely busy and brought about significant progress as several House committees and subcommittees met throughout the week to consider legislation, and on Thursday, the House overwhel… Read more

Gravley lists priorities as session gets going

Dugan: An eventful three weeks

Gravley lists priorities as session gets going

Police Tech

By Ken Denney

Make your backyard a Christmas Wonderland

"I am going to protect this farm 'til the Lord comes"

Stress - coping skills for daily tension

No More Excuses

Huey McIntosh

Mr. James Huey McIntosh, age 93, of Douglasville, Georgia pass…

Janice Walker Fulton

Janice Walker Fulton, of Jacksonville, Florida, recently passed away at the age of 74. She was born December 23, 1942, in St. Louis, Illinois.

Jerry Strickland

Jerry Strickland, age 70, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017. He was born on August 4, 1946, in Buchanan, Georgia, to the late Arlin and Eloise Strickland, and was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Earl and Melia Walker.

Betty Ann Lee Burnett

Mrs. Betty Ann Lee Burnett, age 84 of Carrollton, Georgia died Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

