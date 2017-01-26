The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have again delayed a vote on a project list for the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Read more
A 66-year-old man died Wednesday following a fire in the bedroom of a Villa Rica home.Read more
As the high school basketball regular season winds down, teams continue to jockey for region tournament seeding. Read more
Businesses have been coming and going around the city of Douglasville over the last several months. Read more
It's an interesting story. How every President since George Washington tried to get a federal agency whose purpose was to support and promote the arts and what the 36th President did that was different and ultimately successful. Read more
Mrs. Betty Jean Plowman, 87, of Winston, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Alfred Lewis Hill, 78, of Douglasville, died Monday, Jan. 23,2017.
Mr. Charles Norman Lewis, 84, of Powder Springs, died Sunday, …
Mrs. Gladys Burgess Harris, age 95, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Mr. Brian Keith Bell, age 40, of Bremen passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Mr. Bell was born at Fort McClellan, Alabama, on July 28, 1976.
In the early morning hours of January 24, 2017, Mr. Elic Baxter (“B”) Daniel finished the ultimate race. He fought the course for many years, battling and defeating multiple illnesses, with a steadfast faith to stay the course. He was often found cheering on his beloved Georgia Bulldogs on Saturdays, but sometimes pacing the floor when his Dawgs were falling behind. One of his fondest memories was of watching the game with his daughter, Lynn, to the sound of Larry Munson calling the plays. Mr. Daniel could also often be found attending to his garden and yard, which was arguably the greenest on the block. He is now joyfully tending to God’s garden.
Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.
Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…
Governor Deal at the Google groundbreaking
