Featured Stories

News

Adams named superior court judge

Adams named superior court judge

Cynthia C. Adams has been appointed the new superior court judge of the Douglas Judicial Circuit by Gov. Nathan Deal. Deal made the announcement Tuesday. Read more

Cat's out of the bag: Amazon is in Douglas

Martin takes charge of Democratic Party

BOC vote moves SPLOST projects forward

Police looking for shoplifting suspects

ARC honors the city

Regional News

Tanner breaks ground on expansion in Villa Rica

The earth is starting to move at Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.

Read more

First 'peak week' starts for tax preparers

Zagster brings bike sharing to Carrollton

Sports

Alexander to host South Paulding in key region contest

Alexander to host South Paulding in key region contest

The last week of the regular season for teams in Region 5-AAAAAA will be quite interesting with several spots still open. Read more

Isaiah Zico ready for next football challenge at Purdue

Kennedy Wilson coming up big for Chapel Hill

Douglas County Tigers clinch state playoff berth with win over Mays

Alexander wins region traditional wrestling championship

Area players invited to The Opening combine

Regional Sports

+4
Lady Trojans lock up No. 1 seed

Lady Trojans lock up No. 1 seed

The Carrollton High School girls' basketball team locked up the No. 1 seed for next week's Region 7-AAAAA Tournament behind another blitzkrieg attack on Tuesday night.

Read more

Colonels clip Carrollton in region clash

Senior Night special for Wildcats

Business

+2
Cat's out of the bag: Amazon is in Douglas

Cat's out of the bag: Amazon is in Douglas

One of the best kept industry secrets — at least to many in Douglas County — has finally been revealed. Read more

BUSINESS UPDATE: Vine Market expected to open in February; Hwy. 5 Chevron being torn down

Z Gallerie to create 115 jobs, invest $3.7 million in Douglas County

Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans

The Bubble Hut takes Douglasville by storm

Arbor Place makes decision to close Thanksgiving Day

Opinion

Gravley lists priorities as session gets going

Gravley lists priorities as session gets going

Not only have we begun a new year, but we have also begun a brand new legislative session. I can't believe how quickly the last year has flown by. As the old saying goes ... time flies when you love what you do! I am truly blessed to do exactly what I love and feel is part of my life purpose… Read more

Dugan: An eventful three weeks

Dugan: An eventful three weeks

Gravley lists priorities as session gets going

Cooper: The Duncan Brothers — Handlers of everything

Daniel: It's about time Douglas County got a little respect

West Georgia Living

Police Tech

Police Tech

By Ken Denney

Read more

Make your backyard a Christmas Wonderland

"I am going to protect this farm 'til the Lord comes"

Stress - coping skills for daily tension

Mind and Body

No More Excuses

Obituaries

Regional Obituaries

Linda Lucille Bowling

Linda Lucille Bowling of Bremen passed away Monday, January 30, 2017, in a local hospital. She was born in Graham, Alabama, August 17, 1944, daughter of the late George Willie Hornsby and Lillian Gibbs Hornsby.

Larry Johnson

Larry Johnson, 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, died January 26, 2017.

Silver Reddish

Silver Reddish, 72, of Carrollton, Georgia, died January 31, 2017. Funeral services will be announced by Walker Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Online Poll

What is your least favorite road, other than I-20, to drive on in Douglas County because of traffic.

You voted:

Videos

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks
Multimedia
featured

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks

  • 0

Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.

2:32
Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015
Multimedia

Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015

  • Edited by Ron Daniel
  • 0

Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…