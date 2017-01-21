The grassroots campaign to deny a proposed rock quarry was unlike anything many Douglasville residents have seen in recent years. The effort by concerned residents against the quarry ultimately paid off with the Douglasville City Council’s unanimous vote Tuesday night to deny the rezoning fo… Read more
A local official said the combination of a police department that engages with the community and good citizenship from residents is a part of the reason why Temple earned a SafeWise Safest Cities badge and a place on the list of 50 safest cities in Georgia for 2016.Read more
In addition to its trapping and turnover-causing defense, the Lithia Springs’ girls basketball team has an offensive lineup that sets up the Lions for success very well. Read more
Region wins at this point of the season are critical for postseason positioning and confidence building, and the Oak Mountain Academy girls' basketball team helped its cause in both instances on Friday night.Read more
The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced Wednesday that Z Gallerie, a premier lifestyle brand in the fashion home space, will create 115 new jobs and invest $3.7 million in an east coast distribution center and customer service center in Douglas County. Read more
They said it was safe. They believed it was secure. The expert engineers vowed that it was unsinkable. An unidentified crew member went so far as to tell Sylvia Caldwell, a passenger on the R.M.S. Titanic, "Even God cannot sink this ship." Read more
Glenda Mary Gordon, 66, of Douglasville, Georgia died Thursday…
Larry Nelson Parks, 73, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Jan. 1…
Faye Turpin, 88, of Lithia Springs, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Michael S. Byrd, 77, of College Park, Georgia, died Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Mrs. Hazel Anne Walker, age 82, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Carrollton Nursing and Rehab. She was born January 23, 1934 in Luthersville, Georgia, the daughter of the late Luther Reeves and the late Olene Presnell Reeves.
Glenda June Morris of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on January 19, 2017. She was 72.
Videos
Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.
Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…
Governor Deal at the Google groundbreaking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.