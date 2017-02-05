Featured Stories

Baggett named ‘Citizen of the Year’

A man who has continued to serve the community long past his retirement through nonprofits, government boards and civic organizations was honored by the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce as the 2016 “Citizen of the Year.” Read more

Fate of two accused in flag clash now with jury

DeNyse employees RISE UP for Falcons

Locals differ on ‘Mimosa Mandate’

DINING IN DOUGLAS: At Gumbeaux's, Cajun flavor is everywhere

Carter finds perfect role at Atlanta theater company

Super Bowl bond unites Carrollton

Josh Harris and Jonathan Jones never stepped foot on the field together during their prep days at Carrollton High School.

Church's student housing plan to go to City Council

Bicyles on demand: City opens new bikeshare program

Wrestlers punch ticket to state tournament

Wrestlers punched their ticket to the state wrestling championships on Saturday. Read more

Danielle Melilli leads Chapel Hill at state swim meet

Former Douglas County High standouts shining at Armstrong State

County teams set to battle in Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament

Alexander gains momentum with win over South Paulding

Alexander to host Class AAAAAA Sectional wrestling meet

Pride of the Patriots

Sharon Jones can't help but get a good laugh when reminiscing on the story of her son's first football game.

Carrollton qualifies all 10 for state

Blue Devils deliver dozen to state

DINING IN DOUGLAS: At Gumbeaux's, Cajun flavor is everywhere

Editor's Note: This is the first in what will be a regular Sunday feature called Dining in Douglas showcasing local restaurants and other eateries. Each Dining in Douglas will feature a description of the atmosphere and menu items that make the restaurant unique.The first restaurant featured… Read more

Tanner Medical breaks ground on its expansion in Villa Rica

Cat's out of the bag: Amazon is in Douglas

BUSINESS UPDATE: Vine Market expected to open in February; Hwy. 5 Chevron being torn down

Z Gallerie to create 115 jobs, invest $3.7 million in Douglas County

Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans

Cooper: A Civil War story

When I first began researching Douglas County history one of my knowledgeable contacts was adamant that slavery never existed in Douglas County, so it was a non-issue. Technically, they were correct, but only because Douglas County was formed in 1870, five years after the 13th amendment was … Read more

Callis: Be prepared to embrace the big moments

Collins: Week 3 brings significant progress

Gravley lists priorities as session gets going

Dugan: An eventful three weeks

Police Tech

By Ken Denney

Make your backyard a Christmas Wonderland

"I am going to protect this farm 'til the Lord comes"

Stress - coping skills for daily tension

No More Excuses

Tony Patrick “T.J.” Marlow Jr.

Tony Patrick “T.J.” Marlow Jr., age 33, of Carrollton passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017. He was born November 1, 1983, in Carrollton to Tony P. Marlow Sr. and the late Carole Sue Johnson Marlow.

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks
Chimes of 1,000 Clocks

Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.

Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015
Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015

Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…