In the early morning hours of January 24, 2017, Mr. Elic Baxter (“B”) Daniel finished the ultimate race. He fought the course for many years, battling and defeating multiple illnesses, with a steadfast faith to stay the course. He was often found cheering on his beloved Georgia Bulldogs on Saturdays, but sometimes pacing the floor when his Dawgs were falling behind. One of his fondest memories was of watching the game with his daughter, Lynn, to the sound of Larry Munson calling the plays. Mr. Daniel could also often be found attending to his garden and yard, which was arguably the greenest on the block. He is now joyfully tending to God’s garden.