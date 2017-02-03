The trial for two members of a group called Respect the Flag accused of yelling racial slurs and death threats and pointing weapons during a black child's birthday party in 2015 began this week in front of Douglas County Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain. Read more
It’s time to register kids for kindergarten at Carroll County Schools and Carrollton Elementary. It’s also pre-K registration time for the county.Read more
Alexander’s win over South Paulding in the regular-season final for both teams was more about momentum. Read more
Dating back to the glory days of recreation football, John and Lori Harris didn't miss a single game of their children's athletic endeavors all the way up through high school.Read more
The earth is starting to move at Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica. Read more
On Monday, Jan. 23, we returned to the Gold Dome to begin the third week of the 2017 session. This week was extremely busy and brought about significant progress as several House committees and subcommittees met throughout the week to consider legislation, and on Thursday, the House overwhel… Read more
Mr. Joey Christopher Lee Miller, 21, of Waco, Georgia, died Tu…
Mr. Vernon Edmond Fowler, 77, of Winston, died Thursday, Feb. …
Mr. James Huey McIntosh, age 93, of Douglasville, Georgia pass…
Janice Walker Fulton, of Jacksonville, Florida, recently passed away at the age of 74. She was born December 23, 1942, in St. Louis, Illinois.
Jerry Strickland, age 70, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017. He was born on August 4, 1946, in Buchanan, Georgia, to the late Arlin and Eloise Strickland, and was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Earl and Melia Walker.
Mrs. Betty Ann Lee Burnett, age 84 of Carrollton, Georgia died Wednesday, February 1, 2017.
Videos
Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.
Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…
Governor Deal at the Google groundbreaking
Commented