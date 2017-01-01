Editor’s Note: Douglas County saw one of its educators recognized as the best in the state, the county had its second Olympic medalist in two years and there was a major shift in political power in 2016. The editorial staff at the Sentinel compiled a list of what we believe were the top stor… Read more
Mayor Walt Hollingsworth said Carrollton is in a “fair” financial state, having spent 2016 designating special purpose local option sales tax revenue toward projects to improve the city’s infrastructure.Read more
Downtowns across the country are seeing revitalization as new businesses move into traditional city centers, and new data from the Atlanta Regional Commission suggests Douglasville is no exception. Read more
The weather for Christmas weekend was beautiful, wasn’t it? So much so I didn’t really mind the rainy Monday morning that greeted me the day after Christmas. I thought it was a small price to pay for the warmer than normal and beautiful day. Read more
Mrs. Anita Richardson Stone, a daughter of the King, age 53, o…
Mr. Elbert Eugene Cornelius, 90, of Douglasville, Georgia, die…
Charles Randall Smith, 59, of Lithia Springs died Saturday, De…
Ms. Robin Cheryl Woodall Ray, age 56, of Waco passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Ms. Ray was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 26, 1960.
Mr. James Hubert Harper, age 90, formerly of Castleman Road, Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, December 30, 2016, at Carrollton Manor. He was born March 4, 1926 in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late James Leonard Harper and the late Edna Earl Crawford Harper.
Mrs. Crystal Diona Headrick Davis, 43, of Bowdon died Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
Videos
Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.
Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…
Governor Deal at the Google groundbreaking
Commented