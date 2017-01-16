Featured Stories

News

+2
Tensions run high at latest quarry hearing; vote set for Tuesday

Tensions run high at latest quarry hearing; vote set for Tuesday

The Douglasville Conference Center auditorium was packed Thursday night for the city council’s legislative work session. Read more

Services set to celebrate legacy of MLK on Monday

Local man arrested for child molestation

Man killed in Hwy. 5 accident

Renovation of old Bleakley RV building moving forward

PUNKINTOWN NATURE PRESERVE: Master plan revealed for passive park along Bear Creek

Regional News

Election date set for open BOE seat

A special election has been called for March 21 to fill the unexpired term of Carroll County School Board member Denise Askin, who resigned last year.

Read more

STEM students compete at tech fair

Dugan: FAST Act will benefit state's small businesses

Sports

Alexander captures Class AAAAAA Dual Championship

Alexander captures Class AAAAAA Dual Championship

MACON - It was sweet revenge for the Alexander Cougars wrestling team on Saturday afternoon. Read more

Douglas County Tigers get 80-51 blowout win against Alexander

Brian Robinson named state's top boys cross country coach

Douglas County Tigers to host MLK tournament

MAHONE: Lithia Springs bouncing back from back from adversity

Kiana Johnson becomes Lithia Spring's all-time scoring leader

Regional Sports

+5
Dual of the Devils

Dual of the Devils

The Bremen High School wrestling program is back on top.

Read more

Lady Cats close out Kell

Short-handed Cats fall to Kell

Business

+2
Z Gallerie to create 115 jobs, invest $3.7 million in Douglas County

Z Gallerie to create 115 jobs, invest $3.7 million in Douglas County

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced Wednesday that Z Gallerie, a premier lifestyle brand in the fashion home space, will create 115 new jobs and invest $3.7 million in an east coast distribution center and customer service center in Douglas County. Read more

Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans

The Bubble Hut takes Douglasville by storm

Arbor Place makes decision to close Thanksgiving Day

New pharmacy to open in downtown Douglasville

Salon SOS offers free hair styles, nail designs to children ages 3-10

Opinion

COOPER: Living the uneasy life

As some of you know one of my current book projects focuses on the Lithia Springs Resort time period which will tell the story of the Bowden Lithia Water Company, the Sweetwater Park Hotel, and the Piedmont Chautauqua. Read more

AL-HUSSEINI: Let's clean up the space junk orbiting Earth

AL-HUSSEINI: Let's clean up the space junk orbiting Earth

NOONAN: Next school superintendent should have character, vested interest in county

FEDACK: We need new emphasis on arts

COOPER: The open road

West Georgia Living

Police Tech

Police Tech

By Ken Denney

Read more

Make your backyard a Christmas Wonderland

"I am going to protect this farm 'til the Lord comes"

Stress - coping skills for daily tension

Mind and Body

No More Excuses

Obituaries

Regional Obituaries

Donald Lee Ledbetter

Mr. Donald Lee Ledbetter, age 66, of Waco, Georgia, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017.

Shirley M. Gantt

Dr. Shirley M. Gantt, age 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, January 13, 2017. She was born November 13, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Samuel French Matheny and the late Estee Moore Matheny.

Sharon Harris Leonard

Mrs. Sharon Vonceil Harris Leonard, age 62, of Franklin passed away Friday January 13, 2017, at Tanner Medical Center.

Online Poll

What is your least favorite road, other than I-20, to drive on in Douglas County because of traffic.

You voted:

Videos

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks
Multimedia
featured

Chimes of 1,000 Clocks

  • 0

Dozens of people came to witness 1,000 clocks chime at noon on March 12, 2016 at Champ's Clock Shop in Douglasville. Jeff Champion rang the Big Bell and told visitors about its history as clocks chimed. This was the 10th year of the Chimes of 1,000 Clocks.

2:32
Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015
Multimedia

Deputy-involved shooting Dec. 21, 2015

  • Edited by Ron Daniel
  • 0

Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said Saturday his office is working to see if this surveillance video taken the night a security guard was killed by a sheriff’s deputy can be enhanced to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Bobby Daniels, a CNN security guard, w…