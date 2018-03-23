Citizens who live in the North Burnt Hickory/Maroney Mill Road area in Douglas County prevailed in preventing a detour for trucks with six wheels or more driving down the highly congested roadways following a second public hearing at the Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night.
Individuals and couples who live along the two roadways spoke before the board, citing Maroney Mill Road “as a very curvy road used by residents of Paulding County as a cut through at high speeds.” They also said the deep curves and high speeds driven down the road make it the source of many accidents.
A truck detour from U.S. Highway 78 to State Highway 92 was necessitated upon the closing of the Mozley Street railroad crossing at the request of the Georgia Department of Transportation due to the on-going state re-alignment construction project on Highway 92.
The Georgia DOT requested local approval to close the railroad crossing at Mozley Street to facilitate relocation of the railroad tracks by Norfolk Southern so that construction can then start on the Highway 92 railroad underpass. This required establishing a new truck detour because Mozley Street is part of the current detour route and would no longer be accessible.
A delegation of residents who live on North Burnt Hickory Road and Maroney Mill Road voiced opposition during a publc hearing against using this as a truck and passenger vehicle detour route to Highway 92 following the permanent closure of the Mozley Street railroad crossing.
The first public hearing — which was held in order to amend a county ordinance relating to "zones prohibiting trucks with more than six wheels" from the list while Highway 92 construction is taking place — was tabled with an additional public hearing set for March 20.
An alternate detour route that was presented by Douglas County Department of Transportation Director Miguel Valentin at both the first and second public hearings —and was ultimately passed unanimously Tuesday night by the BOC — would designate Highway 78 to Municipal Parkway to Industrial Access Road to Huey Road to Malone Road to Highway 92.
The BOC had to amend a county ordinance to remove a portion of Huey Road and Malone Road from the “zone prohibiting trucks” list.
According to Valentin, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will perform necessary repairs on the temporary designated truck detour route until the new Highway 92 underpass is built and open for traffic. GDOT will perform a before and after pavement core sample of the designated detour route to ascertain the existing condition and conditions after the new Highway 92 underpass is built and open for traffic, the resolution read.
Valentin said that GDOT would accelerate a detour route traffic light at Highway 92 and Malone Street for the duration of the project. Portions of Malone Road fall within the city of Douglasville, which has agreed to the truck detour route upon the county’s approval.
