Arbor Square shopping center at the corner of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard is moving closer to the finish line of its ongoing remodeling project.
John Connolly, CEO of Connolly Investment and Development, contacted recently by phone, said no set timeline exists for final completion and there were no firm plans for a grand opening, but confirmed that most of the project is nearing completion.
"We're excited at how it all turned out, our major tenants are all open and doing well," he said.
On March 16, Burlington Coat Factory became one of the first new stores to open in the renovated project, Connolly said. Other stores in the remodeled plaza include Bealls Outlet, Home Goods, and Tile & Stone Express Inc.
Smoothie King, the frozen beverage chain, is another new tenant in the revamped Arbor Square shopping center. Their Grand Opening weekend kicked off Friday, June 8 with a VIP Grand Opening Party. The store's hours are Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Much anticipated plans for what will go in place of the now leveled Chevron, at the corner of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard, are still undecided, Connolly said.
But Connolly told the Sentinel earlier this year that various types of restaurants were under consideration for that space.
"We're open to the best use (of that space) for the community," said Connolly, whose company owns the shopping center. "It could be quick-serve food, it could be sit-down restaurants, or it could be a number of things. We're just trying to get in prime position and we want to get the right restaurant merchant that will fit into the project."
Connolly said one of two parties currently involved in talks is likely for that space, but as those negotiations progress, he could not yet release any further details, or say if either or both of the two possible tenants he is talking to now are restaurant businesses.
"We are working with a couple of new users that would build a new free-standing building there. We do also have another out-parcel fronting on Highway 5, as previously announced, Del Taco, and they should be starting construction any day now," Connolly said.
Arbor Square was built and opened as a K-Mart-anchored shopping center in 1977. K-Mart closed in 2012. Connolly Investment and Development was looking at ways to make Arbor Square a high-end shopping center just before the store closed.
The two out-parcels comprise the final pieces of the $25 million remodel in the Arbor Square shopping center.
In addition to the new businesses coming, the entire shopping center was revamped inside and out, according to Connolly. Most of the parking lot has been repaved and landscaping islands were added with trees.
"You can see that it's definitely a brand-new shopping center in almost every respect," Connolly previously said. "There's not much of the old that remains."
