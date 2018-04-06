Chris Elliott, CEO of Caliber1 Construction in Villa Rica, is not interested in having an office in Atlanta.
"I love Villa Rica," he said. "The people are friendly, great food and music at the amphitheater. It's a nice town, not too hectic, although it is growing every year."
He's really not obsessed with having a huge corporation either.
Elliott created Caliber1 in 2001.
"We are a project development company," Elliott said. "Depending upon the project, we work with other vendors and we have a network of suppliers and contractors around the country."
Unlike most area organizations, Caliber1 Is licensed in 40 states.
"With the 2007-2008 economic downfall, the Georgia, Florida and Alabama markets went cold so we sought new business nationwide," he said.
Caliber1's business incorporates 60 percent retail renovations and 40 percent dealing with banks and office improvements. For example, the firm has worked with Regions Bank locations in Marietta and Acworth. In the next few months, Caliber1 will be completing another Villa Rica project: Leuco Tools Corporation in Industrial Park.
Elliott's niche market involves a full-service, fit and finish approach to inprovements and modications of various clients which include T-Mobile, Starbucks, Pruitt Health, Progressive Health, JC Penny and Aspen Dental.
"Our Mission involves the foundation to build a solid partnership with our customers," Elliott said. "Our expertise is to take a project from conception to completion, including site selection, design, at-risk management, development, and construction."
Caliber1 is very aware of quality control issues and they are extremely concerned with the vendors who assist Caliber1 with their projects. The company has a rating system with their suppliers and are careful with who they utilize on site. For example, in childcare facilities, the goal is to build a beautiful facility, and at the same time, comply with governmental building codes while adhering to the strict safety regulations.
Another part of his vision is to offer young, energetic students who are interested in engineering, compliance and technology, the opportunity to have a career in construction. His hope is to work with technical colleges and sponsor job expos. Caliber1 is sponsoring the upcoming Construction in Education Foundation of Georgia workshop near the airport and there are upcoming work force symposiums in conjunction with West Georgia Technical College as well.
The team of specialists include experts who understand how a thriving restaurant has to operate so the space design process can support a unique dining experience while maximizing the profit potential of available square-foot. Whether its jewelers, grocery stores, nursing & rehabilitation centers, salons, or department stores, Elliott and his Caliber1 group are growing day by day while keeping costs under control and schedules intact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.