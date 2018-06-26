Everything old is new again in the wave of a vintage fashion revival, and Douglasville resident Holly Chaney is bringing it back again.
After collecting vintage clothing, furniture and other unique items full time for a period of a year-and-a-half, Chaney did Pop Ups around Atlanta before opening Atlanta Vintage Market on Broad Street in downtown Douglasville on May 19 in time for the Taste of Douglasville.
“I pick beautiful, interesting pieces that are quality,” Chaney said.
She is sharing space in the also-vintage Western Auto Store business, that is believed to have opened in the 1930s and has been owned and operated since the 1970s by Jerry and Jeanette Sawyer.
She moved into the building because, she said, “I’ve always liked the storefront.”
Chaney describes her business as a “vintage clothing store with furniture.”
“I collect anything and everywhere to find vintage pieces,” she said. “Mid-century modern furniture, overalls and bell bottoms are all coming back. In the '90s, there was a resurgence of bell bottoms and items that people snatched up.”
In the storefront window, Chaney showcases a 1950s line of diner items she picked up from a “man cave”, including a booth, authentic jukebox, soda fountain counter and accessories reminiscent of “Happy Days.”
While places in Atlanta, such as Little Five Points, are sprinkled with a few vintage clothing stores, the vintage market on Broad Street is one of a kind.
“There is no vintage clothing west of Atlanta,” she said. “I want it to be a place for wearable vintage clothes, along with a few of costume items.”
Atlanta Vintage Market is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and variable hours during the week.
For more, visit Atlanta Vintage Market on the web at https://www.atlantavintagemarket.com/ or on Facebook @atlantavintagemarket.
