Douglasville has gained a new radio station. Fans of gospel music artists such as Hezekiah Walker are tuning into Heaven AM1120/FM 104.5 (WXJO). The station recently replaced a Sports-talk format and switched to Urban Gospel.
The actual switch came on March 5, according to Ploener Radio Group GM Ronnie Kabansky, who spoke recently by phone.
Kabansky said they flipped to Urban Gospel since the market was too saturated with sports stations.
“It was an easier sell for a local Douglasville station,” he said. “We’ve been Urban Gospel for about two months and the traction that we’re seeing has been phenomenal and the response has been very good and we’re very pleased with the progress so far,” he said.
A recent AJC article noted that [the station] brings back two names familiar to Atlanta gospel radio: Larry Young in the mornings and Reggie Gay mid days. Young had been a morning host and program director at Praise in its earlier days. Gay worked at Kiss 104.1 and started Glory 1340 in the 1990s.
“There’s room for another gospel station,” Young told the AJC, who started in May and noted that he’s worked now for eight stations. “I feel good about it.”
Kabansky said the station is as yet unrated, but eventually the goal would be to show up in the top 10.
But prior to that, the plan is to get another translator to cover more of the metro area “... and they’re also looking at increasing the AM to 10,000 watts,” Kabansky said.
The station’s reach on both fronts, that is, AM and FM, is currently limited to the west side of Douglasville, so it won’t compete with Praise 102.5, which covers most of metro Atlanta.
The FM signal sounds way better, he acknowledged, but the AM signal has a better reach at the moment. Kabansky said a goal would be to improve on the FM signal over the next year or so.
“Obviously our coverage on the west side of Douglasville would improve. Ideally you’d like to be heard inside the perimeter — at least on the west side of metro Atlanta,” he said.
Kabansky says the task is to grow the audience by both reaching it first, then providing a desirable format.
“We’re young, we’re just starting and we’ve enjoyed seeing the growth and publicity that we’ve seen so far and just looking to future success and hope everybody enjoys it,” Kabansky said.
