Douglasville Target getting a facelift

The Douglasville Target store is being renovated this summer.
Target, located at 2950 Chapel Hill Rd., currently has a tent in its parking lot to prepare for the renovations, which the company said should be completed by the end of the summer. The renovation investments per store have typically ranged between $4 million and $10 million, according to Target spokesperson Liz Hancock.
“Target has increased our investment to reimagine more than 1,000 stores by the end of 2020, enhancing the guest experience with the next generation of store design,” Hancock said in an email to the Sentinel. “The reimagined stores will feature Target’s most ambitious store redesign to date, featuring modernized design elements and bringing more technology and digital experiences to our stores to give guests an experience that’s easy and inspiring.”
There were 110 stores that were remodeled last year and 300 more will be renovated annually for the next few years, according to Hancock. The Douglasville Target remodel will include enhanced merchandise presentations throughout the store by using updated decor, modern fixtures, mannequins, and specialty lighting. The remodel is also going to include a specialty beauty environment by using a new layout, new fixtures, and enhanced lighting.
“Across the country, we’ll be choosing elements to create customized concepts to meet the needs of local guests,” Hancock said.
The complete ideas for the Chapel Hill location haven’t been released yet, but some of the completed reimagined stores around the country have new floors and reorganized grocery sections for a more modern-grocery look, similar to many fresh-food markets. The furniture sections appear to mirror the stores that specialize in furnishing.
Perhaps the biggest change coming to Douglasville, however, is that the remodeled Target will offer the new Drive Up service. Drive Up allows customers to place an order through the Target app; the store will alert the customer when the order is ready, which is typically one-to-two hours. Once the customer arrives at the store’s parking lot, a store employee will come out and deliver the order within two minutes. The service has been offered in nearly 270 stores across Minnesota, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and South Carolina in addition to the recent additions in Georgia.
“We’re working to make shopping Target faster, easier and more convenient than ever,” Target’s corporate website reads. “Because we know that’s how our guests like to get their Target Runs done!”
The Target on Chapel Hill opened in 1998. The store is approximately 100,000 square feet, according to Hancock. Most recently, a Panera Bread opened in the Target shopping center last fall.
