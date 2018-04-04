A 600,000-plus square foot food production facility in Douglas County that was supposed to produce Keurig Kold System pods for Coca-Cola never happened, and now the building has been sold.
LRC Properties has purchased 7705 Staples Dr. in Lithia Springs. The 644,040 square foot industrial complex was purchased on March 8 in a joint-venture with Ladder Capital, the company reported last week.
The facility was sold to LRC Properties by Bedford Systems for an undisclosed sum.
The facility at 7705 Staples Dr. is an advanced manufacturing and food processing facility located on approximately 40 acres. The property has several advanced building features, including a waste water treatment plant, air compressors, large electrical load capacity, conditioned space, and a laboratory, according to a press release by LRC Properties.
“We are excited to purchase 7705 Staples Drive. The property is well located in close proximity to I-20 west, and it’s a one-of-a-kind facility,” said Howard Lavitt, principal and co-founder of LRC Properties. “It is one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities available for lease or purchase in the Southeast. It also provides an opportunity for us to bring quality manufacturing jobs to Douglas County and get this top-tier facility back into productive use. We look forward to working with local stakeholders, the county and the state to create a win for all involved.”
LRC is targeting specialty users for the building which would include food and beverage processing companies, advanced manufacturing firms and pharmaceutical companies that can take advantage of the building’s best-in-class infrastructure.
LCI Properties owns approximately 8.1 million square feet of commercial properties throughout North Carolina and locally a 60 Herring Road distribution center in Newnan.
Keurig had announced a partnership with Coca-Cola in 2014 to make Coke products that could be made at consumers' homes using Keurig Kold pods. These Kold pods were expected to have been made at the Douglas County manufacturing plant on Staples Drive.
Keurig Green Mountain Inc. announced along with Gov. Nathan Deal and Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Chris Carr, the new facility in Douglas County during a ceremony at the State Capitol in June 2014, plans to open a manufacturing center in Douglas County that was projected to create 550 jobs and bring $337 million in capital investment into the county over the next five years.
Unfortunately, this didn’t happen.
In 2016, Keurig announced it was discontinuing it Keurig Kold System and would not open the Lithia Springs plant. It has remained sitting idle ever since.
Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Development Authority of Douglas County, said that they cancelled the tax incentive plan last year and the building is fully taxed.
In February 2017, the development authority voted to approve a resolution that would transfer assignment of an abatement agreement to the holders of the joint venture, Bedford Systems, and to transfer $440 million in bonds to the private equity firm.
According to Pumphrey, Douglas County had awarded the 10-year tax abatement to Keurig based on jobs, investment and wage projections, which began in 2016. The property returned to the county tax rolls in 2017, he said.
