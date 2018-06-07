Google announced May 31 that 44,000 businesses, publishers and nonprofits in Georgia used Google search and advertising tools to connect with the people and communities they serve last year — generating $5.65 billion in statewide economic activity. Using Google products, these organizations increased their online presence and brought more money and jobs into the local economy. This is the ninth year Google has released its economic impact report.
“People turn to the web to learn, discover, find and buy things. Being online can have a big impact; it’s where businesses can connect with their customers,” said Mary Ellen Coe, president of Google Marketing Solutions. “At Google, we see the power of the web working for American businesses, and we believe that with hard work and the help of technology, every business in Georgia can grow.”
One of the local businesses already harnessing the power of technology to reach customers online is Carousel Designs in Douglasville. Using Google AdWords, U.S. Military Academy graduates Jonathan Hartley and Allan Sicat transformed the American-made baby-bedding company from a four-person cut-and-sew shop into a modern, direct-to-consumer business that now offers over 100 bedding collections to customers across the United States and Canada.
Hartley and Sicat cite Google AdWords for attracting a significant number of their customers. They also use Google Analytics every day to monitor and optimize their web presence. Expanding their digital presence has allowed Carousel Designs to grow 20-fold while keeping operations local.
To help more small businesses, Google launched its Grow with Google initiative to help create economic opportunities for Americans. Drawing on Google’s history of building products, platforms and services that help people and businesses grow, the initiative aims to give Americans access to the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers and businesses. More about these resources are at grow.google.
Last month, Grow with Google brought its national tour to Savannah to hold in-person workshops, demos and trainings. Over 150 local business owners attended the event.
A recent national study by Deloitte found that over 80 percent of small businesses surveyed are not taking advantage of online digital tools. The same report determined the following:
• Digital small businesses are nearly three times as likely to have created new jobs in the last year.
• Digital small businesses are seeing four times higher revenue growth.
• Digital small businesses are almost three times as likely to reach more customers via increased calls, leads and sales inquiries.
• Digital small businesses are three times as likely to have exported a product or service.
