Special Photo/Google Carousel Designs in Douglasville is one of the local businesses already harnessing the power of technology to reach customers online. Using Google AdWords, U.S. Military Academy graduates Jonathan Hartley and Allan Sicat transformed the American-made baby-bedding company from a four-person cut-and-sew shop into a modern, direct-to-consumer business that now offers over 100 bedding collections to customers across the United States and Canada.