Is Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q considering Douglasville?

Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q may eventually locate in Douglasville — but the details as to where or when that would happen are not yet known and the franchise’s public relations representatives have nothing to report, or at least nothing they’ll admit to so far.
One rumor emerged recently that the restaurant was eying the old Logan’s Roadhouse building on Chapel Hill Road in front of Arbor Place Mall. Logan’s closed in February after 17 years in the freestanding building at The Landing, a strip mall right in front of Arbor Place.
A post on the Jim & Nick's Atlanta area Facebook page asked “Is the rumor true that Jim 'N Nick's is opening a location in Douglasville at the former Logan's Roadhouse location on Chapel Hill Road?”
Jim ‘N Nick’s — Atlanta area, answered, "We love Douglasville, but there are no plans for a location there right now. But, who knows what the future holds!"
Douglasville Planning Director Michelle Wright, recently contacted by phone, acknowledged having heard rumors that Jim 'N Nick’s may be looking to locate in Douglas County, but could not confirm whether or not those rumors were true.
Aaron Ruffin, Douglasville's interim director of Development Services, said as of last week there were no permits pulled and no project in the works in connection with Jim 'N Nick’s.
Another unconfirmed report indicated buildings had been scouted but nothing deemed appropriate up to now. Nor was it known thus far if the business may at some point consider new construction instead of retro-fitting an existing building in Douglasville.
Katelyn Hudson, an account rep with Polished Pig Media, a PR firm representing the restaurant, returned a phone call requesting information regarding future plans for a Douglasville store.
“Jim 'N Nick’s is always looking to expand; they have 39 locations right now, but there are no current plans for the Douglasville market, it’s just not in the works yet,” Hudson said.
Jim ’N Nick’s BBQ began over 30 years ago and remains based in Birmingham.
According to the J&N website, “Jim ‘N Nick’s started cooking pork “low and slow” in 1985 when Nick, along with his dad Jim, reclaimed an old pizza parlor on Clairmont Avenue in Birmingham, AL where they opened the first Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q... The idea is to keep and honor our tradition, but never stop learning. Preserve and perfect the old ways, while always trying to blaze new trails."
There are neighboring Jim 'N Nick’s locations at Hiram in Paulding County and in the Smyrna/Vinings area, but as of yet there’s no ‘trail being blazed’ to establish a restaurant in Douglas County.
