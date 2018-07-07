Is Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q considering Douglasville?

Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.