West Georgia residents can now have coffee virtually shipped from their backyard and delivered to their doorsteps.
Brandon Thompson, Jens Schulz, and Abi Schaffer have partnered to create the online-based coffee shop Curated Cup, which launched on Feb. 1. The idea came together from co-owners Thompson and Schulz thinking of ways to do business together. Thompson has a background in real estate and Schulz has a background working as a CPA. The two brainstormed about interests until one constant continued to pop up in the process.
“Who knew we were both identical because we both loved coffee,” Schulz said. “That’s how this whole thing got started.”
Schulz explained to Schaffer the idea of the company and told her that he wanted her to assist them in branding and marketing the start-up.
“We’re all just friends and we enjoy coffee and we wanted to offer what we love about it to the world,” Schaffer said.
As businessmen, Thompson and Schulz traveled the world to taste different coffees. Schulz said two of his favorites were from Jerusalem, Israel, and Sydney, Australia. Some of Thompson’s favorite coffee has come from Guatemala as well as other countries in South America.
Curated Cup currently offers coffees from eight different regions, as well as blends created in-house at the company’s office in Douglasville. So far, the company has shipped out orders to not only west Georgia but states such as North Carolina and New York as well. The trio ships out about five to seven orders a day.
The business group said that Curated Cup’s coffee is higher in quality versus the typical retail coffee shop.
“It’s good, you get your caffeine, but a lot of it is burnt,” Thompson said. “They do that on purpose to let you know that no matter where you go, you know that it’s [a retail coffee shop]. What if there’s a way to not burn the coffee, where you actually have the good full flavors of what the bean has to offer. Take the aroma, the scent of the bean, and let that go straight into your soul and just realize that you have just taken in a piece of heaven.”
The difference between Curated Cup’s high-quality coffee and other high-quality options is that Curated Cup is already in the home after the delivery. So if a coffee drinker doesn’t feel like leaving the house or works from home, the curated orders are ideal.
The orders are bagged up by the Schulz, Schaffer, and Thompson by hand at their Douglasville office. The work and smell of the coffee are like therapy to Thompson, he said.
All orders for Curated Cup can be made on the company’s website, curatedcup.com.
