Plans are in the works for Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom to come to Douglas County.
Dhruv Patel, Ronak Patel and Suresh Kumar, owners of Shiv Restaurant Management, LLC, signed a five-unit agreement in October 2017 to bring Old Chicago locations to Douglas County, Coweta County and Henry County in metro Atlanta as well as restaurants in Columbus, Georgia, and Lee County, Alabama.
The Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus reported construction started last month on a 6,738-square-foot Old Chicago location in that city, which is the franchise's first Georgia location. The Columbus restaurant is expected to be open within five or six months, the
See Pizza/page A3
PIZZA
newspaper reported.
"We are very excited to be partnering with such a great franchise. We researched several other franchises and we felt Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom far surpassed the others in their operations, loyalty program, and marketing," said Dhruv Patel, co-owner of Shiv Restaurant Management, LLC in a recent interview. "Old Chicago, they're definitely big on the food with its pizza selection. They have a well diverse menu. They have a good selection on appetizers, wings, burgers and sandwiches, and from calzones to pastas. And the other thing was the craft beer."
Some of the pizza selections include the Chicago 7, Double Deckeroni, Hawaiian, Meat Me, The Classic and Veggie 7, Classic Margherita, Italian Grinder, Steak and Beer Cheese, Thai Pie and Tuscan Chicken with Spinach.
Founded in 1976, Old Chicago, operates in 22 states with more than 100 restaurants under CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc., the largest craft brewery restaurant operator in the country with nearly 200 franchised and company-owned restaurants, according to RestaurantNews.com.
The three largest brands operated by CraftWorks include Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, Gordon Biersch Restaurants and Rock Botton Restaurants and Breweries.
