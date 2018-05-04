Report: Economic impact of Google data center at $121M

Google released a report last week detailing the economic impact of its global data centers, including its data center in Douglas County.
The report shows that Google's Georgia Data Center in Lithia Springs generates $121 million in economic impact. The company has invested $1.2 million in its Douglas County data center, which accounts for 1,147 jobs and $8 million in total income generated, according to the report by Oxford Economics.
"Our data centers help Google's business grow and thrive," said Lilyn Hester, a Google spokesperson. "It's important to recognize how these data centers can also positively impact the economy in communities across the country."
Nationally, Google's data centers generate $1.3 billion in economic activity across the U.S. A total of 11,000 jobs have been created across the country directly related to the data centers. And 4,700 jobs in the wider consumer economy have been created, according to the report.
Google's data centers provide the technological infrastructure necessary to power its operations, and the facilities contribute significantly to job growth and income gains at both the national and state level.
For the complete economic report by Oxford Economics, including state-specific data for other data centers, visit https://www.google.com/about/datacenters/usstory/#main-report.
