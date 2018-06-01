WellStar Health System is committed to delivering world-class health care close to home and positively impacting Georgians and their communities from an economic standpoint. The not-for-profit hospital plays a significant role in bolstering the state's economic health, generating more than $3.9 billion in economic impact, according to a recent report by the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA). Locally, the report shows that WellStar Douglas Hospital generated $273 million in economic impact.
The annual report, which measures the economic impact of health systems and individual hospitals based on payroll and payroll taxes, employee benefits, facility expenditures and community benefit, stated all Georgia hospitals provided $49 billion in impact to the state's economy.
"WellStar is a proud community partner with a strong commitment to providing world-class health care to our patients," said Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO of WellStar Health System. "We recognize to be a health care provider of choice we must also be an Employer of Choice, attracting and retaining the best of the best in the health care industry. Our culture of trust and high engagement creates an environment where team members can thrive both professionally and personally while providing high-quality, patient-and family-centered care."
As a not-for-profit community health system, WellStar reinvests revenue into new services, programs, facilities and technology in an effort to exceed the expectations of patients and consumers. This includes significant investments in new facilities, such as the WellStar Cherokee Health Park at Holly Springs and WellStar Avalon Health Park, both scheduled to open in the summer of 2019, and expansions of existing programs, such as the new WellStar Kennestone Hospital Emergency Department which, when open in 2020, will be the second largest emergency department -- in terms of square feet -- in the country.
In addition to Douglas Hospital, WellStar Health System's $3.9 billion economic impact to the state includes:
• WellStar hospitals in Cobb County, which include Kennestone, Windy Hill and Cobb Hospital, generated over $2.5 billion in economic impact.
• WellStar Atlanta Medical Center generated $381 million in economic impact.
• WellStar West Georgia Medical Center generated over $252 million in economic impact.
• WellStar Paulding Hospital generated over $221 million in economic impact.
• WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital generated over $119 million in economic impact.
• WellStar North Fulton Hospital generated over $170 million in economic impact.
• WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital generated over $11 million in economic impact.
"Georgia hospitals are a fundamental building block for the state's economy and, in many communities, are among the largest employers and most significant creators and sustainers of jobs and income," said GHA President and CEO Earl Rogers. "In communities throughout Georgia, hospitals serve as an integral part of the overall package used to attract industry to the state."
As the largest and most integrated health system in the state with 11 hospitals and more than 250 health care sites, WellStar patients have access to a greater level of care from some of the Southeast's most skilled providers. Physicians, caregivers and team members are collaborating across WellStar's facilities to share best practices and improve the patient experience.
For more information on the GHA report, visit www.gha.org.
About WellStar Health System
WellStar Health System, the largest and most integrated health system in Georgia, is known nationally for its innovative care models, focused on improving quality and access to health care. WellStar consists of WellStar Medical Group, 240 medical office locations, outpatient centers, health parks, a pediatric center, nursing centers, hospice, homecare, as well as 11 hospitals: WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, WellStar Atlanta Medical Center South, WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center (anchored by WellStar Kennestone Hospital), WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, and WellStar Cobb, Douglas, North Fulton, Paulding, Spalding Regional, Sylvan Grove and Windy Hill hospitals. WellStar continues to reinvest in the health of the communities it serves with new technologies and treatments. For more information, visit wellstar.org.
