The Farmer’s Table owner Susan Henderson has again taken a great idea and made it even sweeter with the May opening of The Farmer’s Table Sweet Shop.
It all started as a small farmer’s market for fresh fruits and vegetables — many locally grown — created from a renovated gas station on Highway 5 in 2011.
In 2016, the Farmer’s Table grew by three times its former size, still offering fresh fruits and vegetables but adding a café focusing on fresh, healthy soups, salads and sandwiches.
It also morphed into a boutique market for unique, hard-to-find local craft items such as bird feeders and rustic items for home décor and a large selection of homemade delicacies such as jellies and jams and local honey.
In other words, the Farmer’s Table went from being a simple farmer’s market to becoming an experience, which is exactly what Henderson was working toward bringing to the community.
“It’s unique,” Henderson confirmed. “It is a shopping experience — especially with the sweet shop — we are trying to give people an experience to come in and enjoy themselves.”
Walking into The Sweet Shop awakens the senses with all of the colorful candies and aromas, creating a taste temptation among all of the sweet selections.
Henderson, who had worked in the corporate world for many years, said she always wanted to own her own business. She got the idea for the Farmer’s Table from relatives in Lousiana who had a similar business.
“It just kept expanding after that,” was Henderson’s reasoning, which leads to how yet another aspect of the business came into being.
She said it is really a funny story how the sweet shop came into being — and an ironic one at that.
“We had always been a good neighbor with the dentist next store,” she said. “They were getting ready to move into a new building and we really needed the parking space — but it had a building on it. We decided to do something fun, so we said, ‘let’s do ice cream’.”
Henderson said, “It was really designed for an experience, an environment where people, families could come and just have fun.”
The tables that dot the confectionary and ice cream shop have small games that they can sit and play, while partaking of a sweet treat — of which there are many.
Henderson said she hopes by next year to have the backyard completed so people can gather and play yard games such as cornhole or croquet.
Among other delights, such as homemade fudge and pralines, the Farmer’s Table Sweet Shop offers a frozen treat unique to the area: rolled ice cream. Yes, rolled ice cream, a frozen confection that originated in Thailand.
“A lot of people are not sure of the rolled ice cream,” Henderson said. “”No one in the area offers it. It is a liquid cream on a cold plate that is rolled and you can select the toppings.”
Their house rolls include such preconceived combinations as Brownie Baby, Don’t Be Salty, Gimme S’more, Southern Hospitality and other quirky names.
In addition to ice cream rolls, the Farmer’s Table Sweet Shop offers traditional hand dipped ice cream, milkshakes, banana splits — not unlike an old fashioned soda fountain but without the bar and with a modern twist.
A glass front cooler holds a selection of soft drinks in glass bottles from days gone by, such as NuGrape and A&W Root Beer, used in making a float.
“We will add little tins as we go along, such as more candies and gift baskets,” Henderson said.
A party room that seats up to 32 can be rented for birthday parties, bridal showers, teas, corporate meetings and other gatherings.
Henderson said the room can be set up for a private roll party and do ice cream.
The Farmer’s Table Sweet Shop is located next to the Farmer’s Table at 3670 Highway 5 at Central Church Road. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed on Sunday.
