T5 completes land purchase for data center in Lithia Springs

Atlanta-based T5 Data Centers has finalized a 40-acre land purchase in Lithia Springs, which paves the way to begin construction of the company's second data center in the Atlanta region.
The acquisition marks the first step in the construction of a new 130,000-square-foot data center, which the company called "purpose-built to meet the needs of hyperscale enterprise customers."
The two-phased data center project in Douglas County involves a $100 million investment, with an initial investment of $60 million.
With the investment of Switch and T5, this brings the total number of data centers in Douglas County to seven, according to Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Development Authority of Douglas County.
When completed, the T5 Atlanta II campus will feature 10 megawatts of critical power load and 66,667-square-feet of white floor space. The campus will benefit from redundant service from two nearby power substations and the region's robust fiber telecommunications infrastructure, the company reported Wednesday morning.
T5 built a 105,000-square-foot data center in Alpharetta in 2011. The Douglas County center is the company's 12th data center. The T5 Lithia Springs campus has sufficient space to accommodate a second data center building to be constructed sometime in the future, bringing the total capacity to more than 20 megawatts.
The company said the data center will be fault tolerant and engineered to withstand 185 mile-per-hour winds. T5 also plans to construct T5@Atlanta II as a LEED-certified building.
"Atlanta has proven itself to be a growing market for enterprise-class data center users," T5 Data Centers CEO Pete Marin said in a press release. "These discerning companies continue to be attracted to Atlanta by the inexpensive and reliable power, easy access, a talented workforce and competitive tax incentives. T5 was one of the earlier data center providers to commit to the Atlanta region and we recognized that now is an ideal time to strengthen that commitment with the construction of T5@Atlanta II."
A resolution was approved back in February by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners for T5 Data Center LLC under the tax incentive plan contingent upon the county's planning and zoning board approving the site for rezoning.
The 40-acre site is located on the north side of Factory Shoals Road just west of its intersection with Thornton Road. According to Pumphrey, the site is a vacant parcel originally zoned in 2002 and revised in 2006 to be a town home development that never broke ground.
T5 Data is a 10-year-old, Atlanta-based co-location data center with a 100,000-square-foot facility in Alpharetta. They will be going international by setting up a data center in Ireland, said Frank Lyles, chief business officer and one of the founders of the Atlanta-based company.
Lyles said the company's data center customers are Fortune 500 or better.
Pumphrey said that the new data center will be under the requirements of the overlay of the Sweetwater Master Plan.
He said they do not have a date yet for when the T5 data center will break ground, but he suspects it will be in the first quarter of 2019.
