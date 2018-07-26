Change is the key for Lithia Springs

Kevin Hill said it’s time for a change for the Lithia Springs football team.
During Tuesday’s Douglas County Schools Football Media Day, the Lions coach said he has the group of players to begin the turnaround for a Lions program that has seen its share of heartaches on the field.
The change begins with the switching to the flex bone offense.
“I believe that offense fits the type of personnel we have and we need to adhere to their strengths,” said the second-year head coach. “The spread offense and others have been tried here, but nothing has worked. I’ve wanted to do this ever since I came here and saw what we had, so now I feel it’s time to give it a shot.”
A new offense can’t hurt. Last year, the Lions went 1-9 and lost several close games. It was another rough season in a litany of them for Lithia Springs, which hasn’t fielded a winning record in decades.
“The best season this team has had in years was a 5-5 record in 2010,” Hill said.
The goal for the 2018 Lions is to have a winning season and he believes the Flex Bone offense and their completed weight room will help, especially since many Lions play both ways due to low numbers. The Lions will only return eight seniors in 2018, six of them starters.
“We didn’t get a chance to do much lifting and conditioning last year because of the weight room renovation,” Hill said. “I think that hurt us late in games last year. Now that our weight room is ready, we’ve been doing offseason strength and conditioning. I can see the difference in the guys already. We’ve even had a few guys make our 1,000-pound club.”
Hill said junior quarterback D.J. Jennings, a pure athlete, will be the Lions’ quarterback and the perfect guy to run the new offense. Sophomore Michael Wilson, who is 6-1 and 210 pounds, will be the primary B-Back for the Lions. Hill said Wilson may be the best athlete in the entire school.
“Wilson can dead lift 400 pounds, can throw the football farther than anyone and can outrun the track guys,” Hill said. “He’s an amazing athlete and someone we don’t usually get here at Lithia Springs.”
Hill said the strength of the team will be in the secondary. Senior defensive backs Davyon Dukes, Bryquice Brown and Jordan Danzy are the key members of the group, with Danzy leading them with four interceptions last year. Brown and Dukes will also play offense.
The offensive and defensive lines, while not the biggest group in the region, will be led by 285-pound seniors SirCharles Slade and Isaiah Jones.
“The new offense has brought in a lot of changes for the o-line, but we’re getting it down. I know we’ll be ready once the season starts,” Slade said. “Defensively, I want to lead the region in sacks.”
Brown and Dukes said the secondary is serious about shutting offenses down through the air.
“They can take shots at us, be we don’t want to allow many completions this season, especially big plays. We want everything to be short,” Brown said. “Individually, my goal is to lead the region and the county in interceptions.”
“We want receivers to fear us because we will play fast and physical. And not just in the defensive backfield,” Dukes said. “If I play on the line, I want the running back to know that I’ll be after him as well.”
