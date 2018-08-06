Mrs. Eleanor Jean Cole Paden, age 89, of Douglasville, passed away, Saturday, August 4, 2018. She was born February 4, 1929 in New York the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Cole. Mrs. Paden worked as a factory worker for many years. She loved to roller-skate, dance, playing horse shoes. She was a loving mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Oliver Paden; son, Lloyd G. Paden.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Steven Worthington of Douglasville; sons and daughter-in-law, John Paden of Douglasville, David and Linda Paden of Powder Springs, Dean Paden of Douglasville; step-sister, Dawn Higgins of Valdosta; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
According to Mrs. Paden’s wishes she was cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
