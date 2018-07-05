The sting from last March’s conference semifinals loss still hurts.
Khayly Waters and his Georgia Highland College teammates were enjoying a championship season before being upset by South Georgia Tech in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association tournament semifinals.
It ended the Chargers season with a 20-10 record after winning the regular season title.
“It was definitely disappointing knowing that we had beaten them in two previous meeting,” Waters said after a recent summer workout.
“We were up and blew the lead,” he continued. “We knew what was on the line in this win or go home situation. At the end of the day, this has made us hungry. We gave all we had.”
Waters, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, played in the tournament with a turf toe injury but still had a big impact by leading the Chargers with 14 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes.
“I was still bothered by the injury but that is not an excuse,” Waters said.
Entering his sophomore season at the Rome-based school, Waters realizes he needs a big year for the team and himself.
He has set a goal of winning the junior college national championship and winning conference player of the year honors. Both would also mean more recognition for him, and more college offers.
Coming a season where he averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds with 40 assists and 32 steals, Waters entertains three offers. He has been offered buy Tennessee-Martin, Alabama State and Nichols State.
He would like a few more before making his final decision.
“I know if I have a good year that some more offers will come,” he said. “I’ve been working hard each day to get better.”
After the season, Waters participated in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Div. I All-Star Game in Macon. He had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists at the one-day event hosted by Central Georgia Technical College.
The former Douglas County High standout has been working with Tigers assistant Cameron Dailey on improving his ball-handling and outside shot.
Dailey says he sees the maturity in Waters’ game since graduating three years ago.
“He is getting a lot better with his shooting,” Dailey said. “In high school, he was very athletic and could rebound well. Now, he is developing a better jumping and getting use to making the transition from the four spot to the two-three position.”
Waters originally signed with Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee out of high school.
“Khalyl can play several positions for us,” Georgia Highlands coach Phil Gaffney said in an earlier interview about Waters. “He is a tireless worker who gets up and down the court. He is one of those guys that is position-less and can move around on the court. He handles the ball on the perimeter for us.”
Although took a redshirt his freshman year at Lincoln Memorial, Waters said he learn a lot during his stay at the NCAA Div. II powerhouse.
“We ran a NBA style offense and I had a chance to sit back and learn,” Waters said. “I think it helped me become a better defensive player. I think my time at Lincoln is why I was able to make smooth transition to Highlands.”
Next week, Waters will play in the All-American JUCO Showcase at Parkview High. He will compete against of the other top junior college players in the country.
The one-day event on July 12 will be attended by several college coaches.
“It will be a good chance to compete against some other good players,” Waters said. “Everybody at the event will be focused on the same goal.”
