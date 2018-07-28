Lithia Springs ignores negativity, plan to make new history

The Lithia Springs football team has been down for several decades, but coach Kevin Hill believes he has players who will one day break their sad-sack image.
“This group is a lot more tight-knit than Lions teams in the past,” Hill said. “They embody the togetherness we wanted. I feel this group can help to turn this program around and move it in the right direction.”
Hill said one of the reasons Lithia hasn’t had winning records in football is because it is a transient school and any five-star athletes they may get usually transfer to other schools.
The Lions don’t have the numbers like the rest of the county schools and that hurts them with the issue of depth late in games.
“I call our team ‘The Dirty 30’ and that seems to motivate the guys,” he said. “ I tell them that we’re all we have and we have to stick together,” Hill said. “I don’t usually purchase more than 50 uniforms each year. You can only play 11 at a time anyway. I just need my 11 to beat your 11.”
The current Lions players have bought into what Hill has preached to them. Despite the negative history of Lithia Springs football, this group has a positive outlook for the upcoming.
“Coach always tells us that all we have is each other,” Lions senior defensive back Davyon Dukes said. “We have to be true to that and play as a unit and we will be fine.”
Senior offensive lineman SirCharles Slade agred.
“Our goal is to look away from what happened last year and focus on looking straight ahead to 2018,” he said. “We know we have our haters out here, but we’re going to push through that.”
Senior defensive back Bryquice Brown echoed his teammate’s sentiments for this season. He said the Lions can erase the stigma of last year’s 1-9 record and negative overall history.
Since opening in 1976, Lithia Springs has never made the state playoffs. The program’s last non-losing season was 2010 when they went 5-5.
In 1999, the Lions went 6-4 for its last winning season. In fact, there have been only seven winning season with an addition five season where the team has finished 5-5.
The best season in school history was 1982 when the Lions went 8-2. In 1981, the team went 7-5 and lost to Douglas County in the Region 5-AAAA championship game for a spot in the state playoffs.
“We just have to take it game by game and let everybody know that there is talent coming out of Lithia Springs,” Brown said. “We’re at the bottom of Douglas County and everybody looks down on us, especially on social media. But we have to play strong to start the season and head up from there.”
All three players believe that increased weight room work and having new strength and conditioning coach in Michael Iglesias on the staff will help them this season.
“Thanks to coach Iglesias, we have really been working hard over the summer,” Slade said. “He’s a very good coach and he pushes us hard every day. The hard work should pay off for us in the fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.