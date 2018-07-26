New Manchester solid in trenches, looks to improve

The New Manchester Jaguars will focus on doing the little things better when it hits the gridiron in 2018.
During Tuesday’s inaugural Douglas County Schools Football Media Day, Jaguars coach Myron Terry said there were four or five plays in four games last season which hurt the Jaguars and was the catalyst for their 3-7 finish.
“Looking back at 2017, it was disappointing because we felt we would be better,” Terry said. “This summer, we’ve been focusing on the little things that are important for us and we’re excited about what is happening over on Highway 92.”
Offensively, the Jaguars will look to spread out opponents, get the ball to their playmakers and rely on senior running back Quran Beacham. On defense, the focus will be on the fundamentals, getting off blocks and running to the ball.
Terry and his coaching staff admitted the 2018 Jags will incorporate plenty of youth to go along with 18 seniors. He is excited about the experienced players he has coming back, including four of five senior starters on their huge offensive line.
“The strength of our team will be our O-line; they are great leaders,” Terry said. “They are the type of guys who will want us to run behind them to get those tough yards.”
He said the influx of youth will be at wide receiver and running back. He has high hopes for sophomore running back Tiandre Carter (5-9, 200), who is athletic, explosive and versatile. Carter will also return kicks for the Jags.
Terry also said the wide receiver group is young and talented, with three of them (sophomores Horatio Fields, Kani Walker and Malik Laurent) six-feet and taller while junior Trey Dean is 5-10.
“We may take some lumps with all of our youth, but we have to patient and continue to develop them,” Terry said. “One thing I love about this team is they take coaching well. They may not like what we tell them all the time, but they listen.”
Jaguars senior lineman Josh Anjorin said the focus of his experienced group this season will be focusing on the tiny details and making holes for Beacham and Carter.
“We want to let our pads do the talking and leave everything out there on the field,” said the 6-2, 288-pound Anjorin, who will play right tackle. “We are big and physical and we should have the experience advantage.”
Anjorin said it’s nice to line up with guys who know what to do without saying anything.
“Once we hear the play, I can look down the line and know what my guard is going to do and what the other tackle is about to do,” he said. “That’s a great feeling.”
Beacham said his focus this season will be to embrace the leadership role, letting his teammates know that he’s there for them. This will be his first year as the primary running back, as he played slot receiver in 2017. He admitted it’s been challenging to play running back.
“I have to read the defenses much quicker at running back, knowing if they’re playing a 4-man or a 3-man front,” Beacham said. “I also must focus on ball security, keeping it high and tight. I’ve been doing individual drills on that every day.”
Beacham said Carter and the rest of the young guys on the team are willing to compete and they listen to their upperclassmen teammates.
“They listen and have great enthusiasm, but as a whole we have to stay patient,” he said. “We have to make sure the young guys stay focused and work on their reps.”
Both Anjorin and Beacham said the goal is to win games and make the playoffs, which something they haven’t done since the 2014 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.