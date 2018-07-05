Thousands of people braved another hot summer day in Douglasville to celebrate Independence Day with the city's annual Fourth of July Parade along Church Street downtown. Three-time Olympic medalist and Douglas County native Elana Meyers Taylor was chosen by Mayor Rochelle Robinson as this year's parade grand marshal. Meyers Taylor rode in the parade with her husband, Nic. After the parade, many headed over to Hunter Park for the Fourth of July Festival, which featured barbecue from American Legion Post 145, a kids zone and craft booths. Fireworks were planned for the nightcap, with Arbor Place Mall featuring food trucks this year and collecting canned goods for A Gift of Love Services and Crossroads Church. Turn to Page A2 for more pictures from the parade.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.