Thousands of people braved another hot summer day in Douglasville to celebrate Independence Day with the city's annual Fourth of July Parade along Church Street downtown. Three-time Olympic medalist and Douglas County native Elana Meyers Taylor was chosen by Mayor Rochelle Robinson as this year's parade grand marshal. Meyers Taylor rode in the parade with her husband, Nic. After the parade, many headed over to Hunter Park for the Fourth of July Festival, which featured barbecue from American Legion Post 145, a kids zone and craft booths. Fireworks were planned for the nightcap, with Arbor Place Mall featuring food trucks this year and collecting canned goods for A Gift of Love Services and Crossroads Church. Turn to Page A2 for more pictures from the parade.
Visit West Georgia
- To view our new 2017 edition, click on the image on the left.
- The newest issue of West Georgia Living is here! Look for it in Sunday's copy of the Douglas County Sentinel or Times-Georgianl, and at various venues around town.
