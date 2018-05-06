A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Highway 92 early Thursday morning. The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in Douglas County on Highway 92 at Mountain Drive, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Marsha Anderson, 44, of Douglasville, was traveling northwest on Highway 92 in the right lane and the pedestrian was walking northwest on Highway 92 near the fog line with his back to the traffic, according to the state patrol. The Nissan struck the pedestrian, which caused injuries resulting in his death, the state patrol said. The state patrol did not immediately identify the victim. The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team investigated the accident. The GSP's investigation remained open Friday afternoon, according to the state patrol.