All candidates representing parts of Douglas County -- from state legislators down to school board and county commission members -- got enough votes in the May 22 primary to avoid a runoff election.
However, there are several statewide high profile seats on the July 24 runoff ballot.
Runoff elections are required by state law when a candidate doesn't get at least 50 percent of the vote.
The General Primary Runoff Election will be held at voters' regularly assigned precincts on Tuesday, July 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m
Advance voting will start at the Douglas County Courthouse on July 2 and run through July 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with additional locations July 16-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
• Old Courthouse: 6754 Church St. Douglasville
• Deer Lick Park: 2105 Mack Rd. Douglasville
• Boundary Waters Aquatic Center: 5000 Highway 92 Douglasville
• Dog River Library: 6100 Highway 5 Douglasville
The governor's race is the most high profile seat on the statewide ballot this year. Republicans will choose between Lt. Gov. L.S. "Casey" Cagle and current Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp in the runoff.
From a field of five Republican candidates, Cagle took 39.01 percent of the vote in the May 22 primary to Kemp's 25.55 percent, causing the need for a runoff in the Republican race.
The Republican winner from the runoff election will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the November general election. Abrams won 76.44 percent of the vote against primary candidate Stacey Evans in the May 22 Democratic primary.
Also vying on the Republican runoff ballot next month for lieutenant governor are David Shafer and Geoff Duncan, with the winner moving on to face Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico in the November general election.
Republicans Brad Raffensperger and David Belle Isle are on the July runoff ballot for Georgia Secretary of State. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat John Barrow in the November general election.
Democrats only have one big race on the July 24 runoff ballot. Otha E. Thornton Jr. will face Sid Chapman in a bid for their party's nomination for State School Superintendent. The winner will move on to face the Republican candidate, incumbent Richard Woods.
To vote in a runoff election, those voters who voted in the May 22 primary must vote in the same party primary in the runoff. Those who are registered to vote but didn't cast ballots May 22 may vote in either party's runoff election.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary and runoff elections passed in April. However, citizens have until Oct. 9 to register to vote in the November general election.
