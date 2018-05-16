It was a good weekend for the Alexander and Chapel Hill high school girls' track and field teams.
Both won their respective classification state titles.
It was the first time in school history that Alexander has won a state championship in any girls' sport and a first in track and field.
The Cougars amassed 83 points at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton to claim the Class AAAAAA title. Harrison, which led going into the running finals on Saturday, finished runner-up with 48.5 points and New Manchester was third with 44 points.
Douglas County finished with 17 points and placed 17 out of the 36 schools competing in the three-day meet.
Meanwhile, Chapel Hill won the Class AAAA title for the second-straight year when the Panthers racked up 72.5 points for the win. Woodward Academy in College
TRACK
Park had 52.5 points to finish as runner-up with Marist producing 51 points for third.
"It was just a great showing by our girls," Alexander coach Brian Robinson said. "I'm super proud of them."
Overall, five individuals won state titles in six events.
Alexander senior Brenda Ayuk won the 800 and 1,600-meters titles while teammate Vivette Green won the 100 championship.
For Ayuk, it was the second straight year of winning the 800 championship.
Also, freshman Jazzmin Taylor clinched the high jump with a personal-best jump of five-feet, six inches.
Chapel Hill senior Kayla Alexander won her third 100-meters hurdles title. The Panthers 400 relay team of Joy Scott, Derica Price, Ilene Soleyn and Alexander won a third straight title for the school.
The New Manchester foursome of Alexia Allen, Kennedy Quarles, Dae' Nitra Hester and Cassandra Fenelon won the Class AAAAAA 1,600 meters championship.
Landmark Christian sophomore Erin Fegans, a Douglasville native, won the 3,200 in the Class A private-school class.
The lone male to win a championship was Tyre Shelton of Chapel Hill, who won the 100-meters title.
