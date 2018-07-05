The Atlanta Regional Commission’s board last week green-lighted 100 projects that included the Douglas grant to launch a countywide bus service.
The Douglas County Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) federal grant application submitted by the Board of Commissioners for $4.8 million dollars with a $1.2 million dollar local match over a three-year period was one of the projects approved.
The ARC’s Transportation and Air Quality Committee previously gave their blessing to more than 100 transportation projects in the Metro Atlanta area including Douglas County’s CMAQ federal grant application.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones has already indicated that if the ARC voted to approve the grant she would move forward with the program, but first Douglas commissioners must vote in favor of accepting the CMAQ funds.
In response to the full ARC vote, BOC Vice Chair, District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson responded, "Another step is completed which paves the way for the official vote by the full Douglas County BOC to continue moving forward."
Commissioner Robinson, who is also chair of the Transportation Committee, explained, "During our last committee, we took up budget, routes, third-party operator, and other topics in order to give permission of administrative concurrence in anticipation of a positive vote by the BOC on July 24 where we encourage the public to come out and give input," he said.
According to Robinson the BOC hired The Collaborative Firm, to perform a public awareness campaign on the current transportation services being offered as well as gaining preliminary commission district-based input on the proposed bus system.
"We've heard they did a great job in engaging the pubic so I look forward to their final report during the July 23rd work session — finding of facts," Robinson said.
"If the BOC approves the grant, it should be noted that that decision gives the administration the authority to file with the FTA to move to the next series of steps,” Robinson concluded. “One key milestone is to have a formal set of 'public hearings' to finalize routes and other federal requirements before service can begin, which I do not anticipate prior to January 2019.”
But local opposition to the project persists and critics are hanging onto to the hope that Douglas commissioners will vote down accepting the grant funding.
Heather Denis, chair of the Douglas County People’s Action Committee (DCPAC), a citizen’s group opposed to accepting the grant from the ARC, posted a comment on the group’s Facebook page following last Wednesday’s announcement from the ARC.
“[It’s] time for our elected officials on the BOC to do the right thing and vote not to accept this money. If approved, the acceptance of this grant spits in the face of the democratic process that we will be celebrating next Wednesday on July 4th,” she said.
Denis, who spoke by phone, said she and her group were disappointed in ARC’s approval.
“That was just one project of many that they approved, but we were disappointed they didn’t pull that one out to set aside for more conversation,” she said.
Denis said it’s nice to hold public meetings regarding the routes, and other federal requirements, if the grant is approved by the BOC later this month. But that still hadn’t allowed for public input during the earlier stages in the process as to whether or not to even go forward with expanding the bus service with the ARC grant, she said.
“The commissioners didn’t get to vote on this and therefore the citizens weren’t represented,” she said.
DCPAC followers have felt under-represented in the ongoing local machinations to establish a four-route bus system and have registered their opposition with the “No Buses” signs popping in the county.
Denis said the next step for DCPAC is to attend the board’s July 24th meeting and continue to express opposition to approval of accepting the ARC grant funding.
The outcome of the BOC’s voting meeting on the issue is not a slam-dunk in favor, as support may be split and could fall either way, Denis said.
The CMAQ grant would provide seed money and get buses rolling, but other options would have to be looked at down the road, which may include the recently passed Transportation Bill HB930.
HB930 creates an Atlanta-Region Transit Link (ATL) Authority to operate, plan and provide transit services in the 13-county metro Atlanta region and authorizes a county-level transit special purpose local option sales tax which could be levied for up to 30 years upon approval of the voters in the county.
“Who knows how that plays into this whole thing? Are we just biding our time with this mom and pop bus system here in Douglas County to get us to the next level, which would be ATL, or do we sink more money into this bus thing ... or do we seek more federal money and grants — it’s a big question mark,” she said.
According to a press release available at ARC’s website, “the projects ... are intended to improve roads and highways, enhance transit service, and expand the region’s network of multi-use trails. The projects, which cost a total of $400 million, will begin or be completed during the next five years.”
Federal transportation funds are covering most of the cost, with local governments providing more than $100 million in matching funds. ARC developed the project list in close consultation with local governments, though Denis contends that citizen concerns have been glossed over, if acknowledged at all.
Beyond Douglasville the ARC cite a broader scope of potential impact on metro-area transit issues, which is said to be significant.
“The bike-ped and transit projects will take enough cars off the road to reduce annual vehicle miles traveled in the Atlanta region by 3 million miles. Tailpipe emissions will decrease by 19,900 tons per year and vehicle travel delays will decline by 7 million hours a year.”
ARC information online also notes long-term highway projects.
“The $400 million project list is in addition to $7 billion dollars of improvements that are already planned or under construction through 2023, such as Express lanes on I-75 and I-575 in Cobb and Cherokee counties, and a massive rebuild of the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.”
