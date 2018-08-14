There’s a rash of car break-ins sweeping across west Georgia. For the past month, police and sheriff's officers in Douglas and Carroll counties have received numerous calls of people breaking into autos and stealing belongings.
Several types of valuables have been stolen from cars, including firearms, wallets and iPads.
Overnight Thursday, several cars were broken into in the Brittni Place subdivision off Ephesus Church Road in western Douglas County. Mystie Huerta, who lives in Brittni Place, said her wallet and electronic equipment were stolen from her vehicle. Huerta said she was alerted to the theft when her credit card was used by the thieves at the QuikTrip in Villa Rica on Friday morning.
Huerta said several of her neighbors also experienced auto break-ins overnight Thursday.
In Carrollton, 20 to 30 cars were broken into in the Mills Pond Crossing subdivision Thursday, said Capt. Shannon Cantrell of the Carrollton Police Department.
Most of the cars broken into were left unlocked, Cantrell said.
It’s believed an Atlanta group is committing the break-ins because a card stolen Thursday night was used at a gas station in Winston, Cantrell said. It’s believed the person was heading back toward Atlanta.
Cantrell said residents can visit the Carrollton Police Department's Facebook page for a video or photograph of the suspect and possibly help identify the person.
“(They’re) doing what they refer to as ‘flipping,’” Capt. Keith Shaddix of the Villa Rica Police Department said. “(To) see which one (a car) is unlocked, when they find one that’s unlocked, they go through it.”
The majority of the cars targeted were left unlocked, with valuables in plain sight.
“If we can get people to lock their cars and not leave valuables in them then these (the car break-ins) will go away,” Shaddix said.
Earlier in the summer, there was another group from Atlanta coming to Carroll County and breaking into cars.
Sgt. Marc Griffith of the Carroll County Sheriff Office said it’s often a crime of opportunity when the cars are left unlocked.
It’s has been more common for groups from Atlanta to come into more rural areas to commit crimes, Griffith said.
Police are urging people to keep their cars locked and not leave valuables in the car.
“Breaking into cars isn’t a complicated crime,” Griffith said. “A lot of times it’s a crime of opportunity.”
Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said Douglas County is working with Carrollton police to identify the suspects and bring them to justice.
Sentinel editor Ron Daniel contributed to this report.
