The Douglas County School System has taken proactive measures to keep students and staff safer as the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year approaches Aug. 8, with additional School Resource Officers (SROs) across the county and badge readers at all five high schools.
Some serious discussions on school safety began to unfold in March during a school board work session, in light of gun violence on school campuses across the county.
According to Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North at that time, the school system has been looking at ways to keep its students and staff safe, acknowledging the most vulnerable areas lie within the high schools.
Maintenance department employees, in partnership with the school system's IT department, are on all five of Douglas County's high school campuses installing dual-purpose card readers on all of their exterior doors.
see safety/page A12
"Maintenance is doing this in-house as opposed to contracting it out," said James Strong, director of safety with the Douglas County School System. "They are making sure the power supply for the badge readers are properly installed. One the technical end, we have to make sure it is connected to the system with a database to have access for kids' numbers and badges to get in and out of the door."
He said the goal is to have badges ready by the beginning of the school year and every high school will have the ability to make and issue their own cards.
The purpose of this, Strong explained, is to keep people who aren't supposed to have access to the students out of the building.
"As with most things, there will have to be an educational process for students, staff and parents to make them aware of the purpose and functionality so as not to give other people access to the building," Strong said. "They need to know and understand that it is a key and they have to be responsible."
Because it was the most recent high school built, New Manchester, where there are at least 16 exterior doors, already had basic card readers in place, he said. However, all high schools will receive a dual function card reader, where students can enter a number on a keypad or swipe their badge.
Strong said all of the middle schools and elementary schools have basic card readers, which will continue to only be accessible to teachers and staff.
"It is much harder to secure a high school," Strong said, "because some older campuses have multiple buildings. Many schools are now building multi-level buildings. Structured design is one of the things you determine to make sure the building is as safe and secure as possible."
The cost is running approximately $500,000 for the secure entry system at all high schools. It is being funded partly by ESPLOST 4 and partly by general funds, according to a school system spokesperson.
North said, "An open campus is part of the high school culture, and we don't want to deprive our students of all the benefits of attending school on an open campus. The secure access entry system will keep unauthorized people out of our buildings, keep our students and staff safe, and maintain the open campus experience."
A student's ID badge does not give him or her unlimited access to the school building, but will give access with numbers or badges during the regular school day when the day starts and ends, according to Strong.
In the meantime, safety training, such as Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event or C.R.A.S.E classes, have been made available and frequent for teachers and staff through the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and taught by Sgt. Jesse Hambrick.
In collaboration with the Douglas County Fire Department, Strong said, "Stop Bleeding" trainings been offered for school employees with an 85 percent school participation rate so far.
"Our primary goal is to train as many school staff as possible," he said. "If someone were to have a wound, it would save their life. A lot of the things we've done in the school system is to take as many measures as we can to all staff members. Every day, they have the life of our students within their hands -- and it doesn't have to be a mass shooting or anything of that nature. We want to look at all aspects of students' safety."
Cameras have also been updated at schools requiring more coverage within the buildings from a technical standpoint, said Strong.
"That began last year getting new and enhanced cameras for better coverage within buildings," he said. "We are still exploring things from areas of technology, but we have not embarked on that yet."
He said that in addition, the school system has increased the number of School Resource Officers (SROs), increasing the overall coverage on school campuses beginning this new school year.
