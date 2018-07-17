What started as a simple summer project for a 9-year-old boy has begun to attract attention locally and across social media for its “pay it forward” like approach.
All it takes is gathering ordinary rocks, a little paint, some glitter and a whole lot of imagination for Aiden Duvall to spread some cheer throughout the community through his Douglas Rocks project — and make something extraordinary.
There is not a shortage of rocks within Douglas County, and Aiden finds them all over. His favorite spot, he said, is where he goes fishing behind the nursing home nearby where he and his family live.
He collects the rocks, takes them home, washes them, paints and decorates them and puts an uplifting word or brief message on them. He, with the help of his mom, Tina Hitt, hides them all around the county for some lucky person to find.
Aiden puts positive, uplifting words such as “love,” “peace,” “smile” and “hope” on his painted rocks.
“I want to get the community involved in doing this,” he said. “I want to make someone’s day and make them smile.”
So far, Aiden’s hidden rocks have been found at Sikes Pre-School, Food Depot, the Highway 5 Citgo, Second Baptist Church, a doctor’s office, a middle school and Walmart.
Aiden, who will be going into fourth grade at Bill Arp Elementary School in August, brought the idea home to Douglas County after returning from a family trip to Illinois this summer.
“I went to Wilson Park and found one there,” he said. Aiden in turn, hid a painted rock he created for someone else to find.
“Someone found the rock I hid in Illinois and made a video of it and put it on Facebook,” Aiden said.
This sparked the idea to begin a Facebook group of his own called “Douglas Rocks.”
“We are doing this project to spread some cheer around town,” said Aiden’s mom. “We can all use a little positive in our lives.”
Aiden said this is fun and a great way to get kids off their devices and outdoors.
Here’s how it works: paint some rocks and hide them around town. The person who finds the rock can keep the rock or re-hide it. If they keep the rock, they have to make another one and hide it, explained Aiden.
In addition to his Douglas Rocks project, Aiden has become a school celebrity for his participation in Bill Arp Elementary’s talent show where he performed a magic act.
“I do magic a lot, such as card tricks,” the fourth grader said.
Aiden said that because of his love of rocks, he is considering becoming a geologist when he grows up. He is also thinking of becoming a police officer or a fireman as well.
In the meantime, Aiden plans to continue bringing smiles to those who find his painted rocks, and for others to get on board with his mission.
“I just want people to be happy,” he said.
To join the Douglas Rocks group on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/489118661521111/
