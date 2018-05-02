Two graduating seniors from Douglas County high schools have been named from 208 in total across Georgia as 2018 Georgia Scholars, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced Monday.
The two seniors from Douglas County Schools recognized are Elizabeth Blevins from Alexander High School and Kristin Pirkle from Chapel Hill High School.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities, and in the home.
Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school; who performed excellently in all courses; who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and who have assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for his or her diploma.
"Students receiving the Georgia Scholar recognition are truly well-rounded," Woods said. "They've engaged in extracurriculars, worked hard in a broad range of academic subjects, served their communities and grown as leaders. A true education encompasses more than just the traditional 'core' subjects, and these students exemplify that."
The program is coordinated by GaDOE's Excellence Recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
