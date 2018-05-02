Main Street Douglasville hosted the community favorite event in downtown Douglasville -- the Ultimate Block Party -- on Friday, April 27.
According to Main Street Manager April McKown, as in years past, the event offered food trucks, music, a wide assortment of vendors, and a free kids zone.
She said, "Our goal is to add fun details to the event each year, making it more successful than the year before. This year we added a rock wall, stilt artist/juggler and our friends from the movie, Frozen, joined us for photo opportunities."
McKown estimated that the event drew approximately 2,000-plus people in attendance, which, she said that shows attendance is growing.
"We are excited to begin brainstorming for next year, making it even better," she said.
Those who want to stay plugged in to downtown Douglasville events and promotion can follow Main Street Douglasville on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
For more information about this event and others, contact the Main Street Douglasville office at mckowna@douglasvillega.gov or 678-449-3102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.