Devon Boatright, a senior at Douglas County High School, has been named the 2018 State PAGE STAR Student. She named Dr. Grant Fossum, her IB/AP mathematics teacher at Douglas County High School, as her State PAGE STAR Teacher.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the state’s premier academic recognition program and it is the first time that a student from Douglas County has won the honor.
The announcement came at the State PAGE (Professional Association of Georgia Educators) STAR Banquet, on Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta in Duluth.
“Devon Boatright is a phenomenal student who has taken advantage of the outstanding educational opportunities we offer Douglas County students,” said Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North. “The Douglas County School System celebrates this important achievement with her. We wish her continued success as she pursues the next step in her post-secondary education. “
Twenty PAGE STAR Student Region Winners were finalists in the culminating event of the annual STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) program for high school seniors.
Among the 20 finalists, three scored 1600 on one administration of the SAT, and all were in the top 10 percent or top 10 of their class. The search for the State PAGE STAR Student began earlier this school year with the naming of a record-breaking 559 local STAR Students from each of the participating public and independent high schools across the state. In turn, those STAR students then recognized the teacher who had the most influence on their academic success as their STAR Teacher.
“Recognizing these outstanding students and their teachers in regional events and then at the state banquet each year is an honor for PAGE,” said Craig Harper, executive director of PAGE. “We are pleased to be a major sponsor and the program administrator for the STAR program to ensure that Georgia’s excellent students and teachers receive the attention they’ve earned through their success.”
Responsibility for the statewide STAR program was given to the PAGE Foundation in 1994 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, which created the program in 1958. PAGE and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce are primary sponsors of the state event. Other sponsors of the event include AT&T Georgia; the Frances Wood Wilson Foundation; the PAGE Foundation, The Mozelle Christian Endowment and Windstream Communications. Since its inception, the program has honored more than 26,500 students and their teachers for academic excellence.
Boatright is a resident of Douglasville and is the daughter of David and Kali Boatright. As this year’s State PAGE STAR Student, Boatright was honored with a $5,000 scholarship from AT&T Georgia presented by Rich Johnson, director of external affairs for AT&T Georgia. State PAGE STAR Teacher Dr. Grant Fossum of Douglasville, GA, received a $2,500 cash award from the Frances Wood Wilson Foundation presented by Jarrod ("J") Berkshire, area president of operations for Windstream Communications. Runner-up State PAGE STAR Student Apurva Nemala was presented a $1,000 scholarship by Dr. Ann Stucke, president of the PAGE Foundation. Apurva is the daughter of Srinivas and Vani Gundapuneni Nemala and is a resident of Alpharetta. Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s Senior Government Affairs Manager Cosby Johnson presented the Runner-up State PAGE STAR Teacher Mrs. Terri Engelberth of Suwanee, GA, with a $500 award from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce along with the $500 Mozelle Christian Endowment Award.
