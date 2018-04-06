An item on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners work session agenda Monday to amend a contract with Network Cabling Infrastructure, Inc, to include installation of a closed circuit television system and other security equipment at the Douglas County Government Annex building, drew questions about the building’s increasing cost from District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for security in the county buildings, and was looking at having a security system installed at the annex — former the Bleakley RV building — that was compatible with that which will be installed in the courthouse.
However, the amended contract with Network Cabling Infrastructures will add an additional cost of $95,520 to the building that will soon house the tax, tag and the appraisal office upon completion of renovations.
James Worthington, director of development services who has been overseeing the renovation, said the work had gone through the bid process and the company is maintaining their prices.
The money for the additional cost is in the county’s contingency account.
Robinson asked for an accounting of the total cost of the building during the work session.
Worthington said the cost of the building was $3.4 million, which did not include the architect, furniture, computers and phones, bringing the cost to $3.8 million.
An additional $1 million was needed to complete the back building which will house the county’s fleet management, including all of the equipment.
He said $1.4 million in funding came from the excess of the previous jail SPLOST funds.
Tax Commissioner Greg Baker said during the meeting that he doesn’t anticipate any other expenditures “unless the state throws something else at us.”
Worthington said the contractor expects to complete the annex building by the end of April. The furniture for the annex building is expected to come in and be installed in May and computers will then be moved.
Once the tax, tag and appraisal offices have been moved, work will begin on renovations required for a security upgrade to be installed that will direct all entry into the courthouse on the second floor on the main level. The lower level entry on both sides of the courthouse will no longer be used, while all of the courthouse — not just the judiciary side — will be secured.
The anticipated cost for the courthouse renovation will be $600,000.
In a second related item for the move of fleet management, required a vote by the BOC to award a contract to Atlanta Petroleum Equipment Company for the construction of a new fueling station for fleet operations that will move from Chicago Avenue to behind the annex building.
Total cost of the fueling station is $335,820, according to Bill Peacock, purchasing director. He said the county submitted a request for proposal back in January and received five bids ranging from $315,000 to $492,000, It was necessary to do an upgrade to the RFP submittal, he said, but $400,000 had already been earmarked for this purpose.
The old fuel pumps at the old Chicago Avenue fleet management will be decommissioned.
Both agenda items were approved by a vote of 5-0 as part of the Tuesday consent agenda.
