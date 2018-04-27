Editor’s Note: This is another in a series of stories where the Sentinel asked candidates in the May 22 primary election questions about their platforms for office. Advance voting begins April 30. This story features the candidates running for the District 3 seat on the Board of Commissioners, which is open with the incumbent Republican Mike Mulcare not running for another term.
With the disqualification Tuesday of Democratic candidate Andre London, the remaining Democratic candidate for the Board of Commissioners District 3 seat, Tarenia Carthan, is assured of a spot on the November ballot. However, the two Republican candidates, Francisco Artley and Leonard Amundson, must square off on May 22 to determine who will be on November's ballot.
Experience
Republican candidate Francisco Artley, pastor at Midway United Methodist Church, hopes to become Douglas County's first Hispanic commissioner. Part of a military family, Artley grew up all over the world. The candidate served 25 years in the military, with two deployments in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm and Operation Iraq Freedom.
"I stand for integrity, honesty, authenticity, transparency, doing what is right, and servant leadership," he said. "I plan to utilize the 15 years of experience I have in financial management and budget to assist in a comprehensive budget that supports the programs and needs of Douglas County. The experience I gained as an engineer staff officer in project management, facilities management and revitalization programs will aid me in making decisions dealing with infrastructure issues, community development and program management."
Artley said the leadership skills he gained in the military and the ability to have crucial conversations with others as a pastor gives me the capability to facilatate needed discussions with others who have opposing views.
Leonard Amundson, also a Republican, has lived in Douglas County for 27 years and describes himself as a "fiscal conservative," Christian, father, grandfather, husband and Vietnam veteran.
"I was a successful leader in the private sector managing multimillion companies and I will bring my extensive business experience to the board of commissioner," he said. "I stand for the residents of Douglas County, the small businesses that operate here and believe in limited government, strong fiscal responsibility and low taxes."
Amundson cites three decades of practical knowledge of budgets, contracts and meeting deadlines.
"My career was made by recognizing problems, implementing solutions and saving money without any loss of quality," he said. "I always strive to maximize efficiency while maintaining expectations."
Tarenia Carthan, a Democrat, describes herself as a wife, mother of three girls and a business owner. An Atlanta native, she has lived in Douglas County for 17 years.
She cites "transparency, fiscal responsibility and smart community/economic development for our families and future generations" as the reasons why she is running to become the next District 3 Commissioner for Douglas County.
Carthan currently serves as vice-chair of the Douglas County Tax Assessors Board and is an alumni of the Douglas County Citizen's Academy, where she said she "developed a deeper knowledge of how county business operates. She is the co-founder of a STEAM mentoring organization and the owner of a medical/IT consulting firm with over 15 years experience.
"Listening and understanding what my clients needs are, employee management, contract negotiations and maximizing the bottom line return on dollars for investments are just a few of the skills that qualify me," Carthan said. "Being in business has taught me to ask tough questions, research information and answers, continue educating myself to meet the needs of a changing landscape and work within a team to acquire the desired results of success."
Carthan said when elected, politics and party affiliation will never come before the people who call Douglas County home.
Challenges
Artley said the biggest challenge for Douglas County is utilizing the taxpayers' dollars appropriately to fund all of the requirements needed for the county,
He said, "We need to have a comprehensive balanced budget that is sufficient to fun all of the county requirements"
Another challenge he listed is whether or not the citizens of Douglas County will have to pay for a bus system.
"This issue may be decided before I am elected as a commissioner," Artley said, "but if it is not, I will ensure the taxpayers do not have to fund this."
Other challenges he mentioned include making sure public safety and first responders have the funding they need and improvements on the county's infrastructure.
"As a county commissioner, the biggest challenge will be to bring people to the table to discuss current issues and work together to find a solution," Artley said. "Nothing will ever get accomplished if we cannot work together."
Amundson said his major concern is for the county's fiscal stability and health.
"Those sitting on the board need to be able to properly set and adhere to a budget," he said. "Departments consistently going over budget is not acceptable. Money needs to be correctly allocated and projects prioritized to ensure the citizens don't get a nasty surprise the next time they receive their tax bill or have their services cut because the county hasn't spent it responsibly."
Carthan finds the issues of growth and how to effectively handle the growth one of the county's challenges.
"We currently have one of the best air and waterer quality systems due to our water supply from the Dog River Basin," she said. "This along with out proximity to the world's busiest airport makes us an attractive county. Yet, with growth comes issues of transportation, roads, environmental safety and economic development. Our county needs a commissioner who has the skill set to develop plans with department heads, state and local elected officials and the community to ensure we are moving in a positive direction for all the families that live in Douglas County."
Goals
Artley said his goals are to work with the other commissioners to solve the issues that surround Douglas County. He said that in District 3 specifically, he would like to work with the city and county to make the district "a more family-friendly and safe place to walk and bicycle."
"For the county, my goal is to ensure that county expenditures do not exceed the approved budget" he said. "I want to ensure the county's infrastructure, public safety and recreational parks are addressed, with a goal to fund the projects. Finally, I would like to work with the other commissioners to bring more economic and community development to Douglas County."
Amundson said that his goals would be the same as for his entire career: vigilance in seeking details of budgeting, projects, contract and vendors to ensure that the citizens see the most worth for the monies spent in all areas of the county government.
"As an employee of the people of Douglas County, should they elect me, I promise with all due diligence to safeguard our community against wasteful spending," Amundson said.
One of Carthan's goals is to help concerned citizens understand where their tax dollars are going and how to have a voice in government.
"At the moment, our county website is antiquated and needs to be totally revamped," Carthan said. "Implementing a county-wide transparency website that would allow every citizen access to items to be taken up for discussion and vote by the BOC, business contractual bids and awards along with spending that can be tracked, and instant messaging to the BOC would be one of the goals I would tackle to help re-build the trust of the community in our government. Having a transparent, safe and efficient web app would be a start."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.