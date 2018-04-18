The Douglas County Board of Commissioners was expected to object Tuesday night to a proposed annexation by the city of Villa Rica outside its present boundaries.
The proposed annexation is located at Poole Road and West Tyson Road in land lot 124 of the second district in Douglas County and consists of 34.72-plus acres of land, according to a document sent to the BOC on March 28. The petitioner for the annexation is Ronald F. DuPree and it was made on March 13.
The annexation request goes before the Villa Rica Planning Commission on April 24 and to the Villa Rica Mayor and City Council on May 1.
The BOC meeting Tuesday was not concluded by the Sentinel's press time.
However, according to Douglas County Attorney Ken Bernard, an application for annexation has been filed by the city of Villa Rica to extend Villa Rica's boundaries into unincorporated Douglas County in order to allow for development of 76 homes, which would allow for density (approximately two houses per acre) greater than that which is permitted under the Douglas County Unified Development Code.
He said the proposed annexation violates an annexation agreement entered into between Douglas County and Villa Rica in 2007, which extends through 2036.
Bernard said Douglas County's Unified Development Code requires a 3-acre minimum in the Dog River Basin, which is a sensitive environmental area and a major groundwater recharge area in the county.
He said that based on a site visit conducted on April 12, there are state waters present that flow west to east through the central part of the site. Because the property lies within the Dog River Basin, a 200-foot wide undisturbed buffer on both sides of the state waters would apply.
"This undisturbed buffer would impact a significant number of proposed lots, unless buffer variances are obtained from state and/or local authorities," Bernard said.
Bernard said the BOC and the city of Villa Rica entered into a cooperative planning agreement in order to adhere to each governments’ separate and distinct zoning and land use plans; manage growth, density and services; and control infrastructure demands in a planned and manageable way for zoning and land use purposes.
"The Cooperative Planning Agreement was established to prevent unplanned incursions from the municipal development into unincorporated Douglas County, which is primarily rural in nature," Bernard said.
The agreement also set forth boundaries lines from which the city of Villa Rica agreed to adhere and not annex beyond or extend municipal services beyond, according to Bernard,
"The boundary was set with the consent of the Douglas County Commissioners," he said,
The parcel in question is outside of those agreed upon boundaries, explained Bernard.
Gil Shearouse, executive director of the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, echoed Bernard's comments, saying, "There is an annexation agreement between Villa Rica and Douglas County, and this property is outside of the future annexation line. Also, this area is in the upper reaches of the Dog River Reservoir watershed. We oppose any development that deviates from watershed protection guidelines. "
Under the present Service Delivery Strategy Agreement, which is renegotiated every 10 years, the city of Villa Rica did not seek to extend its boundaries, and consented to the Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) Agreement, and other agreements, based upon the present jurisdictional boundaries.
Bernard said that It is Douglas County’s contention that until the Service Delivery Strategy Agreement requires updating, which includes an agreement on funding services and managing land use, infrastructure, and growth, no annexations be permitted per the annexation agreement.
In other action by the BOC, Milton Kidd has been appointed to serve as the Douglas County Elections Supervisor. Kidd is stepping into the elections supervisor position following the March 2 retirement of Laurie Fulton, who spent 19 years in the position.
He has served as deputy elections supervisor for Douglas County since 2015.
After high school, Kidd attended and graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He furthered his education at the same school for graduate studies and received a master’s degree in public administration and policy analysis.
Upon completing his master’s degree, he began working for the Fulton County government in 2011.
Kidd said, "While working for Fulton County I gained the opportunity to work in the Voter Registration and Elections Department, I got a firsthand view of the importance and the impact of early or advanced voting."
He went on to become a registration officer for Fulton County and was placed in charge of Fulton County's North Annex service center, one of three of the counties election offices. This office serviced the voters of the municipalities of Johns Creek, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, and the City of Milton. He said this territory consists of over 350 thousand registered voters.
Kidd also served as an elections coordinator for DeKalb County Elections, prior to being hired as the deputy election supervisor for Douglas County in 2015.
The BOC was also expected to enter into an agreement with the city of Douglasville for the purchase of the old jail, excluding the 911 building and tower, for the sum of $850,000 as is.
Under the agreement, the county reserves the right of first refusal with respect to the disposition of the bridge over Church Street, should the city plan to dispose or sell it.
