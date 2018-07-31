Despite an uptick in the economy, 14 months of tax collections of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenues in Douglas County have not reached their projections, while a number of projects are coming in over budget.
Based on SPLOST collections to date, the average decline is $32,223 per month, according to Terry Gable, program manager with Moreland-Altobelli, the consulting firm managing the county’s SPLOST program.
He said the estimated overall total of sales tax revenues to be collected would decrease baseline program funds from $147 million to $144.7 million.
“Douglas County’s 72.26 percent of this total yields an estimated $104.5 million SPLOST program,” Gable said during a report to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners July 23. “This is a trend we are watching on a monthly basis. The current month’s revenue was slightly below expectations; however, we do not recommend making any drastic changes to the planned program as we have only collected 14 months of sales tax revenue data and the underrun is just under two percent of the expected collections.”
The county’s SPLOST funds are being distributed into three categories, with 51 percent going toward transportation; 32 percent going to fire/EMS/public safety radio system; and 17 percent earmarked for parks and recreation.
The 2016 SPLOST was approved by voters in November 2016, with the collection of a one percent sales tax starting April 1, 2017.
As of July, SPLOST expenditures are at $9.3 million, said Gable, which is about 10 percent of the county's overall planned spending for the SPLOST.
He reported that Motorola, which received the bid for the radio system for the fire/EMS system, is well underway.
Eight new radio towers are to be built, with four in land acquisitions, three under design, and the first one at the E-911 center already completed.
The bid for renovation for Fire Station No. 3 has come in higher than estimated and is being revisited.
Two ambulances are expected to arrive by the end of the year, said Gable, and a new pumper truck is on order. Three new vehicles for the fire department are also expected to arrive by the end of the year. These items are to be purchased on a schedule for equipment replacement.
Transportation
Under transportation, Gable reported that the street lights at Riverside Parkway are all up, and GreyStone Power began building risers to power the lighting as of late last week.
The Lee Road study is on track for the BOC’s approval in October, and the Rockhouse Road project has been completed.
The design is complete on the Bright Star/John West Road intersection, and is now in the beginning right-of-way and easement stage, Gable reported. He said he expects to let the bid for the project within three months.
A public hearing is expected as early as next month to get input on the Chapel Hill Road intersections from Soaring Drive to East Chapel Hill Road. The design is expected to be completed in October.
The joint Sweetwater Church/Dorris Road partnership between Douglas and Paulding counties faced a slowdown, while Paulding County grappled with traffic signal issues. Gable said that Paulding has finished a revised set of plans, so the project is expected to pick up the pace quickly on this high accident intersection.
The Highway 5/Douglas Boulevard project needs some preliminary studies done for scoping and budget, as well as alternative funding, according to Gable.
The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a contract in June for the Post Road bridge project. Gable said GDOT will be having a kick-off meeting with all of the counties joined together in a “bridge package.”
Sidewalks for Lithia Springs Elementary, Chestnut Log Middle and New Manchester High schools are in the early design stages for all three locations.
Douglas County Department of Transportation Director Miguel Valentin said C.W. Matthews Company, which had been awarded the bid for much of the county’s road work, has been delayed in getting started due to other commitments. The contractor said that once started, he would complete the projects within the five month timeline to which he’d committed.
Parks and Recreation
Construction costs — like the economy — have risen and because work is currently plentiful among contractors, costs per square foot today have climbed since SPLOST projects were originally budgeted.
Deer Lick Park will be getting new tennis courts, resurfacing and lighting, as the project is ready to move forward, according to Gable.
Meanwhile, architect Peter Sutton is trying to keep within a $7 million budget in a design for a multi-purpose recreation center at Boundary Waters Park. The planned 25,000 square foot recreation center has been planned to contain two gymnasiums and a multi-purpose meeting room, along with other rooms for such activities as dance and other classes.
The design has been completed on a press box and concession stand at Boundary Waters Park. It will serve football and soccer fields.
Douglas County Parks and Recreation Director Gary Dukes said the cost per square foot has increased by 25 percent.
“We plan to massage the design to get in as much as we can,” Dukes said.
New concession buildings, lighting and fencing at Fairplay and Bill Arp parks are in the final stages of design, Gable said.
“We are working with a small set of plans and expecting to go out for bid in August or September,” he told the commissioners. “It is a top priority right now.”
Ann Jones Guider, District 4 commissioner, said it was reported that signs at the old Kmart shopping center are in the way of the turn-lane project onto Douglas Boulevard.
She also expressed concerns about the choice of location of a multi-purpose recreation center at Boundary Waters Park, which abates south Fulton County.
“The park is in a remote part of the county,” Guider said. “Deer Lick Park is a more centered location, which I recommended. This will effect a lot of our construction. Prices have come in higher than anticipated.”
Gable reported on the number of local vendors being used for the county SPLOST projects. He said out of the 51 vendors, 16 are in Douglas County and 15 are within a 30-mile radius of Douglas County.
“Sixty percent are within 30 miles of Douglas County. Sixteen percent of the vendors are minority contractors,” Gable said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.