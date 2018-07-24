The Douglas County Board of Commissioners was asked during its work session Monday to authorize filing an application with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for $4.8 million in federal money to help fund the proposed fixed-route bus service for three years.
However, the vote that had been expected at tonight's legislative meeting will likely be tabled and rescheduled for the first meeting in August, County Administrator Mark Teal told the Sentinel after Monday's work session.
Teal said the vote is two-fold: first the BOC has to accept the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grants from the Atlanta Regional Commission and then they have to apply for FTA funds.
The $4.8 million in federal money requires a $1.2 local match. The request to file the application includes four routes: 1) Downtown Douglasville, 2) Arbor Place Mall, 3) Thornton Road/Riverside Drive, and Route 100, which would provide direct service to H.E. Holmes MARTA Station.
Gary Watson, director of multi-modal transportation, proposed a change in the direct connect going from Douglasville to the H.E. Holmes station Monday as a compromise to the public’s concerns of buses going outside of the county.
Conversations held late last week with the Atlanta Regional Commission resulted in the ARC giving the nod that the county could cut the direct link to MARTA, Watson said.
Watson explained that the board has the option to choose among three options for Route 100 — A) The current Direct Connect to H.E. Holmes MARTA Station; B) Lee Road/Skyview Drive to Thornton Road Walmart; C) Lee Road/Highway 78 to Thornton Road Wamart.
He said options B and C would have Cobb Link connections to eight Cobb Link routes to the H.E. Holmes MARTA Station.
A delegation of seven citizens attended the work session Monday to speak against the fixed route public bus service, alleging lack of transparency, violations of the Georgia Open Meetings Act and an annual cost to operate the bus system that will adversely affect the taxpayers.
Douglas County Peoples’ Action Committee (DCPAC) Chair Heather Denis said that while she respects the office of elective officials, she “is not required to have respect for elected officials,” calling proceedings for the proposed fixed-bus route process “unlawful and unethical."
She posed the question to the commissioners,” How do the officials plan to earn back the respect of their constituents?”
DawnRae Leonard, a DCPAC member, used previous comments made from District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell regarding the proposed bus system, which she said evolved from the senior citizens bus system to concerns regarding the process and transparency and honesty in talking to constituents.
Leonard quoted Mitchell as saying, “It’s got to be good for the whole county.”
Kathy Beveridge said that whether Democrat or Republican, all of us make up Douglas County and should use common sense and that a feasibility study on the proposed bus system should have been made.
“Needs versus wants can get confused,” she said.
Kelly Honey commented that she feels it irresponsible for the BOC to accept the federal grant and that the transportation committee has “steamrolled” the proposed bus service.
She said the ATL Regional Transportation bill gives people the right to vote on whether or not they want a bus system.
“People elected to office are supposed to be good stewards of our money,” Honey said during the work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.