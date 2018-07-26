BOC tables vote on proposed bus system

What had been a quiet group of supporters of a proposed fixed-route bus service in Douglas County came out in force and let their voices be heard during Tuesday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
The legislative meeting was originally the planned date for a divided BOC to cast a vote on whether to decide to accept the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) and then to apply for Federal Transportation Funds.
However, after more than two hours of hearing from over a dozen speakers both pro and con on the issue, and from each of the four district commissioners weighing in, the BOC voted to table the vote until its next legislative meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. in Citizens' Hall on a motion from District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson.
The proposed bus system has been a source of contention within some the members of the community — who have cited lack of transparency and lack of information — as well as among the commissioners.
Following remarks by fellow district commissioners, Robinson pointed out it was their job to find out and not to depend on others to provide them with information.
Several proponents of the fixed route bus service not only cited the benefits to senior citizens and the disabled, but to young people going to jobs without having a means to get there.
Linda Pope, who has lived in the county for 35 years, spoke favorably for the proposed bus system.
“My family and church would benefit for (public) transportation,” she said. “They would like to be able to maneuver it and be independent. Douglas County would benefit from industry that would be brought in, but there are people who have trouble getting back and forth to work.”
Barbara Smith said she drove her own vehicle to the meeting, but said she doesn’t know what tomorrow would bring.
“I speak for those who do not have transportation and want to remain independent,” Smith said. “We need to support public transportation in Douglas County. Public transit is here whether you agree or disagree.”
Local resident Nobie Mitchell said that planning for the future is critical.
“People are living longer,” she said. “Making sure there is transportation in place is critical. “Ten-thousand baby boomers are becoming 65 each day.They need to have the ability to go for medical care, shopping and maintain independence.”
She encouraged the commissioners to “do what is right for the elderly, disabled and those who do not have transportation.”
Other speakers cited improved air quality, reducing traffic and giving equality to those without transportation as reasons to support the buses.
However, several residents who have been vocal opponents to the bus system reiterated their opinions.
Douglas County People’s Action Committee (DCPAC) Chair Heather Denis challenged the BOC.
“The citizens have come before you regarding unethical behavior and that research would be completed,” she said. “We come here at the cusp of the vote and county officials have not given the issue the warranted documents.”
Douglasville City Councilman Mike Miller expressed concerns that the bus system was handled improperly.
“For years, you’ve played on the proliferation of politics,” Miller said. “There is a difference in a transportation study and a feasibility study. You do a feasibility study before you spend $8 million of taxpayers dollars. I am against any plan done prematurely and without thought process.”
