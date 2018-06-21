The Douglas County Board of Education voted 3-1 to approve approve a $254 million budget for 2018-2019 Monday night. This marks a 9.34 percent or $21.7 million increase over last year’s $232.2 million budget.
The only opposing vote came from District 5 School Board Member Jeff Morris who advocated to reduce a proposed 19.80 millage rate by at least between a half a mill and 1 mill.
Michelle Simmons was absent from the meeting as she was in Ghana on a Fulbright Scholarship.
According to Douglas County Schools Chief Financial Officer Greg Denney, a reduction of 1 mill would be the equivalent of $3.9 million.
Morris said he had requested lowering the millage rate for the first time in several years for the 2017-2018 budget.
“I voted for it last year since Mr. North was just coming into the budget,” Morris said. “I thought it was the right thing to do then and I think it is the right thing to do this year.
With a state funding increase of $9 million, Morris said he would like to see a small rollback because the cost (of the tax digest) is going up.
The millage rate upon which the budget was set is speculative at this point, according to Denney, because the final tax digest has not come in yet,
“When we have the final digest figures in, we will make a millage rate proposal to the board,” said Denney. “Once we get those, we will have a better determination to bring to the board.”
Traditionally, the final tax digest comes in sometime in July.
Denney said it had been the intent all along to lower the millage rate.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said he “would do whatever the board wants us to do,” but warned of the consequences of lowering the millage rate.
“There is a ripple effect from a fiscal and quality perspective that comes from that,” North said. “The budget we have here is not a reflection of a millage rate. That is what we needed to provide a quality level of instruction to our students. We are trying very hard to compete with charter schools, private schools and schools in surrounding areas. We want to make sure we don’t deprive our students from the best education Douglas County has to offer.
The public had one last opportunity to comment on the Douglas County School System’s proposed budget, which reflects restoring $500,000 for teacher supplies that had been sliced from a previous preliminary budget under consideration.
Two individuals spoke on special education funding within the 2018-2019 budget.
Education advocate Jeremy Noonan told the board, “We want you to consider ways to use public funds, to the tune of about $30 million dollars this year, to make sure more students with disabilities graduate prepared with career skills that enable them to make a decent living in the workplace. If graduates are not ready to contribute to society by being college or career ready, then our tax dollars are being wasted."
He said, “About 90 percent of your Students wth Disabilities (SWDs) are not on a path for college readiness.”
Anna Marie Davis, who works with people with disabilities, asked the BOE, ““Is there anything you can do with special education funds to make sure that more students with disabilities graduate career-ready?”
She said she saw the importance of this in her workplace.
“Of those who expect to go to college, many are so far behind academically that the amount of remediation they would need in college makes it impossible for them to get a degree,” Davis said. “Even those who don’t want to go to college are poorly prepared for work because they are not prepared with the vocational experiences that would help them get and be successful in a job.”
She said that the school system’s total special education expenditures this year were about $32 million — nearly 15 percent of the budget.
“About $4.5 million came from federal funds, and by our calculations about $21 million from state funds,” Davis said. “This means the local funding was about $3,100 per FTE, which exceeds the average local funding of about $2,900 per FTE. So the question is: Where is all this money going?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.