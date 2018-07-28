Douglas County’s property tax digest is in, and both the Douglas County Board of Education and the Douglasville City Council have announced planned tax rate increases, while the county Board of Commissioners hasn't declared what it will do when millage rates are set next month.
According to Douglas County Chief Tax Appraiser Benny Waldrop, 82 percent of property taxes were appraised at a higher rate, while 18 percent had no change or decreases. He cites increases in property values as the reason to expect any increases.
The BOE has announced its intention to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by 8.11 percent over the rollback millage rate. This will result in a tax increase for most property owners whose values were reassessed higher by the county's Board of Assessors this year.
Greg Denney, the Douglas County School System’s chief financial officer, said Thursday he will recommend the school board lower the millage rate from 19.75 to 19.70 mills, which is still above the rollback rate that would bring in the same amount of revenue from property owners the school system collected last year.
"If there is reassessment growth, the system has to either roll back the millage rate or advertise and hold public hearings," he said.
He said the final tax digest came in really close to what was projected in the Douglas County School System’s $254 million budget, which was approved in June.
"We won't have to adjust the budget," said Denney, "as we didn't have big changes or expenditures this year. Plus, we had an austerity adjustment this year. We've got everything we wanted in the budget."
“I put a projection on the budget and tried to put it in under the tax digest,” Denney said.
While the proposed tax increase would only affect property owners who have been reassessed at a higher value this year, property owners who were 62 or older on Jan. 1 can apply for an exemption from school taxes with the Douglas County Tax Commissioner's Office.
The Douglas County Board of Education will hold public hearings on the tax rate increase on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m., Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Douglas County School System central office at 9030 Highway 5.
The city of Douglasville has already given notice to its residents that a tax rate increase is imminent.
The city will address this at a public hearing in the council chambers in the Douglasville Conference Center on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. An additional public hearing will be held at the conference center on Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
The city has tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 13.76 percent, according to City Finance Director Karin Callan. She said the tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 7.211 mills — an increase of 0.30 mills.
She said that without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate would be no more than 6.339 mills.
For city of Douglasville residents, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value (FMV) of $125,000 is approximately $43.60 annually. The proposed tax increase for a non-homestead property with a FMV of $150,000 would be approximately $52.32 annually, according to Callan.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has not determined what it will set the county's millage rate at, County Administrator Mark Teal said.
Teal said Thursday, "We will not have this information until the mid-year retreat which is Aug 3. The BOC will then vote on the millage rate the first or second meeting in August. I do not know which yet."
The BOC will hold its mid-year workshop on Friday, Aug. 3, from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. at the Development Authority of Douglas County Board Room at 8512 Bowden St., Douglasville.
No official action by commissioners will take place during this time.
