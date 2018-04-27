Editor’s Note: This is another in a series of stories where the Sentinel asked candidates in the May 22 primary election questions about their platforms for office. Advance voting begins April 30. This story features the candidates running for the District 3 seat on the Board of Education where incumbent Tracy Rookard will face Monique Rivarde and Larry Moore in the Democratic primary.
Two political newcomers, Monique Rivarde and Larry Moore, and incumbent Tracy Rookard — all Democrats — will face off in the May 22 primary for the District 3 seat on the Douglas County Board of Education. Since there is no Republican contender in the race, the winner of the primary election, and possible runoff election if none of the candidates gets 50 percent of the vote in the primary, will be the presumptive winner of the seat.
Experience
Larry Moore is a U.S. Army veteran and a retired educator, having served as a teacher, assistant principal, middle school and high school principal.
As a 30-year educator, he said that he has taught students in the classroom and as an administrator he has managed schools.
"I believe that although we are providing some really good educational experiences for some of our students, we must be committed to providing an excellent education for all of our students," Moore said. "My varied experiences over the last 30 years have given me a profound knowledge of what teachers and administrators need in order to successfully educate all of our students."
He said that as a teacher, he has worked with administration to help develop sound policies that contributed to a successful teaching and learning environment. As a principal, Moore said he has worked with superintendents and school boards to develop budgets for his schools as well as developing supportive policies that help schools run efficiently.
Monique Rivarde is a paraprofessional at Factory Shoals Middle School and calls herself "a powerful voice for positive change."
She said that since her son Bobby Tillman was murdered in 2010, she has been an advocate for self-awareness, education and safety for our youth.
Rivarde said she is running for the District 3 seat on the Douglas County Board of Education because she has been "working diligently with our youth for the past eight years."
She began working as a substitute teacher in the Douglas County School System in 2014, including a long-term substitute position at Factory Shoals Middle School in the career and business class.
"I love our children and my passion behind education has kept me an active part of the school system," Rivarde said. "For the past eight years, I have spoken in churches, town hall meetings and forums and numerous schools in our school system, as well as Atlanta and beyond on bullying, self-worth and education."
She said she guides and mentors youth through her organization, BFAM, Inc. where they focus on self-love, strength, education and purpose.
Incumbent Tracy Rookard is running for a second term as the District 3 representative on the school board. She describes herself as "a compassionate mother, successful business professional and property owner who has actively engaged in community service for more than a decade."
Raised in a military family, Rookard lived in many different countries and states within the U.S. where she developed a stand for "equity and environments that promotes safety, acceptance and limitless innovation."
She said she believes she is the most qualified candidate to represent District 3 on the board of education because of her experience.
"I have successfully served on this board for three-plus years — two years unanimously voted as chair by a bipartisan board," Rookard said.
She also cites 22 years of business experience managing large and complex budgets. Rookard said that in addition to her business credentials, she is the co-creator of a parent-based organization that has worked for more than a decade educating parents and improving relationships between the school system and many in the community.
"Today our group is known as Evolving Excellence, Inc., the creators of the 4th annual Youth Business Shark Tank," she said.
The organization hosts an annual business pitch contest in front of a live audience where students receive scholarship money based on their placement, Rookard said.
Challenges
Each of the candidates discussed some of the challenges they see facing Douglas County schools and as a school board member.
Larry Moore cites standardized test scores below state average as a challenge.
"Since Georgia ranks 37th in education, and our standardized test scores have been consistently below the state average, I think it is obvious that we need to focus on all students learning at higher levels," Moore said. "We must move beyond 'status quo' mentality and work towards providing all of our students with a great education. This is our biggest challenge. If we want a great community, we must demand great schools."
He said another challenge is to successfully participate and prepare for social changes that impact education, such as 21st century workforce development; effective use of technology in the classroom; the impact of social media and its effect on students and single parent households and how this impacts student behavior and disciplines. Moore said he sees a challenge in how to effectively teach post-millennials.
The growing population is another challenge Moore sees schools facing.
Rivarde said the school system's biggest challenges are safety, self-awareness and equal resources for all schools.
She said, "Education goes hand-in-hand with safety and self-awareness, with our Douglas County students, staff and parents always feeling safe once they leave their home and enter our school system."
Rivarde said, "A safe student is a productive student and a safe staff is a productive staff."
Rookard said the biggest challenges facing our school system revolve around funding uncertainty and growing student achievement.
"As a board we prioritize academic growth," she said. "We make certain teachers and staff have the resources needed to instruct students. During economically lean times, this can be challenging. However, we have in place a good financial prioritization system (tiers) that enables us to continuously define critical needs and desired enhancements."
She said that as more students move into the county, teachers will continue to face students performing at different levels.
Rookard said that finding innovative ways to expedite the learning process for those who are behind, while keeping others on track, will be an ongoing process.
Goals
Moore said that his goal, if elected, is to work with the other board members, the superintendent and central office personnel to ensure that all students receive the best education possible.
He said, "This will require accountability from the top down and 100 percent transparency, especially regarding spending, hiring and data analysis."
Rivarde said her focus is to bring more safety to each school through more School Resource Officers (SROs) and bus monitors. along with conflict resolution training for each staff member in the school system.
"I will be honored to assist with implementing a broader scale of equal opportunities for each high school senior to achieve post-high school success by increasing the options, both academic and ethics-based, in each career center throughout Douglas County Schools," Rivarde said.
Rookard said that if she is re-elected to the school board, she plans to continue pushing her current objectives, which includes ensuring student safety; raising student achievement; expanding professional development for staff; expanding the use of technology with students; finding more creative ways to impact special education; keeping our school system in good financial standing; pushing transparency by investigating more ways to share information publicly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.