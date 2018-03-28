BOE gets first glimpse at FY2018-19 budget

The Douglas County Board of Education got its first glimpse of a proposed FY 2018-2019 budget Saturday during the first of a series of budget meetings held at the school system central office.
This marked the first budget year for Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North, whose budgetary priorities lie within instruction, which traditionally takes the greatest percentage of the school system’s budget at roughly 68 percent.
Greg Denney, the school system’s chief financial officer, said that while it is still early in the budget process, the state has sent out estimates based on the governor’s budget, which is still being ironed out in committee.
Denney said he had no information on how the county’s tax digest is doing yet.
“We usually don’t get it until June,” he said, “so we’re projecting on a flat digest.”
He noted that there are payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) coming in this year, which will add $1.2 million in revenue to the school system.
As it stands now, the proposed budget is under consideration with an estimated revenue of $245,364,578 or $245.3 million. This is based on a millage rate of 19.80 percent and a 98.5 percent collection rate — which are the same as last year’s rates.
The major portion of the revenue comes from the state, expected to be $161.7 million. Douglas County’s property taxes earmarked for education are expected to come in at $71.9 million.
During the preliminary budget process Saturday, the BOE looked at estimated expenditures of $245.4 million. The largest line item under expenses is for instruction, costing $167.6 million.
Within the proposed FY 2018-2019 budget is a healthy projected fund balance of $33 million or 13.44 percent, Denney said.
North said his budget priorities are to strengthen the kindergarten through fifth grade tier in instruction and instructional resources by adding content area specialists, two in English/Language Arts, two in math, one in science, one in social studies and one in the arts on the elementary level.
He plans to add instructional lead teachers (ILTs) at Bill Arp and New Manchester Elementary Schools, which have higher student populations; provide Google Suite (Chromebooks) for student use; add additional work days for new principals, increasing them from 215 to 240 days; provide professional learning to support math and reading instructional strategies; reduce class sizes and purchase math, phonics and other resources, among other initiatives.
The school superintendent also wants to strengthen instruction and resources on the middle school level by increasing middle school principals from 215 work days to 240; change one assistant principal from each middle school from 205 days of work to 220; change middle school office managers and records clerks from 210 days of work to 240.
North requested on the elementary and middle school levels purchasing Renaissance Learning – STAR 360; and installing audio enhancements/Educam classroom cameras in select schools.
North’s goal is to establish freshman academies in all high schools — with school-wide academies in 2020; add an IB counselor at Douglas County High School; change virtual academy teacher to coordinator; and add a graduation coordinator for the superintendent’s office.
North has requested other personnel changes that include changing the Public Education Trust (PET) coordinator position from part time to full time; changing transportation coordinator to transportation assistant director; changing director of special education to executive director of special education; and adding three painters.
He has in his budget giving stipends for bus drivers with perfect attendance and bringing all of the grounds workers in-house. The school system is in the process of re-bidding the custodial contract to see a reduction in cost. The school board will also be considering bringing alternative school back in-house.
