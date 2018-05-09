The Douglas County Board of Education got a comprehensive look at a proposed Fiscal Year 2019 budget totaling $250.8 million Monday night, an $18.5 million or 7.99 percent increase over the current fiscal year budget.
Despite the budget increase, the school system has managed to bring the projected fund balance back up to $33 million, according to Chief Financial Officer Greg Denney.
"This figure is 13.16 percent of budgeted expenses," he said. "This figure is close to two months operating costs. The goal is to maintain a fund equity between 13 to 15 percent of budgeted expenses."
The BOE is expected to hold its first public hearing on the fiscal year 2019 budget at its next board meeting on May 21, with a second public hearing --and a likely vote-- on June 18.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North, who is in his first fiscal year budget process since taking the position last June, said one of his priorities is continuing to decrease class sizes that were increased due to budgetary constraints during the recession. He said he also wants to make sure that the school system's salaries are competitive with nearby systems.
Denney walked the board members through the proposed budget, citing some good news from the state.
Austerity reductions have been eliminated from the allotment sheets for the first time since 2003, he said.
Health insurance revenues increased from the state by $521,640; equalization revenues increased $1.7 million; and Local Fair Share increased $139,718.
Denney explained that equalization puts counties on a more level playing field, so when when a county's tax digest goes up one year --a good thing -- the funds could go down the next.
The school system is facing some significant expenditure changes with the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) employer share going up from 16.81 percent to 20.9 percent, with a projected cost of of $5.4 million.
Classified employee health insurance costs will increase by $150 per employee beginning Jan.1, costing the school system $385,800.
Step raises for all eligible employees are projected to cost the school system $1.72 million.
There will be additional teachers allocated in this year's proposed budget, with the lion's share going for 21 additional kindergarten teachers and 14.5 middle school teachers next year if the budget passes as it stands now. Grades 1-3 will get 13 new teachers, while grades 4-5 will be allocated five new teachers. Five additional teachers will be added in high schools.
Special Education will receive an additional 19 teachers, although 14 of those have been moved from special education funding to the general fund and are not new positions. In addition, there will be 32 paraprofessionals, 20 in kindergarten classrooms and 12 in special education.
Six new high school counselors will be added, with 2.5 moved from special education and not new positions.
A number of the teaching position additions are a result of opening the Student Success Center and eliminating outside contractor Ombudsman. An athletic director position has been added, as well as a sign language interpreter.
In administration positions:
• One principal for Student Success Center has been added, but the position is budget neutral.
• DCSS has added five new assistant principals due to increased enrollment.
• DCSS is moving new elementary principals to 240 day contracts.
• DCSS is moving middle school principals to 240 day contracts.
Several items in the budget that were once part of E-SPLOST funds have been moved to the general fund, including the cost of accounting software, maintenance funds for repairing and updating buildings and equipment and cost of GPS system.
North said these items were placed in the general fund in order to use E-SPLOST funds for other things, including construction.
He listed the field house completion at New Manchester High School as one of the projects, as it was not completed since the school opened in 2011.
Other projects include:
• 32 classroom addition at Alexander High School
• 10 classroom addition and administration building at Chapel Hill High School
• Additional classrooms at Beulah Elementary School, which is currently using six mobile units (trailers) as classrooms.
"My goal is not to have trailers on any campus," North said.
