The Douglas County Board of Education is expected to vote to approve a $254 million budget for 2018-2019 Monday night. This marks a 9.34 percent or $21.7 million increase over last year’s $232.2 million budget.
The public has one last opportunity to weigh in on the Douglas County School System’s proposed budget, which reflects restoring $500,000 for teacher supplies that had been sliced from a previous preliminary budget under consideration.
The public hearing on the budget will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at the school system’s central office at 9030 Highway 5 during a combined work session and voting meeting.
The school system is facing some significant expenditure increases with the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) employer share going up from 16.81 percent to 20.9 percent, with a projected cost of of $5.4 million to the school system.
Classified employee health insurance costs will increase by $150 per employee beginning Jan.1, costing the school system an additional $385,800.
Step raises for all eligible employees are projected to cost the school system an additional $1.72 million this budgetary year.
In addition to restoring $500,000 in teacher supplies, the school system has modified a proposed draft to increase funding for Brighten Academy by $800,000 from last year’s $4.7 million to $5.4 million in the proposed FY2019 budget. The calculation was necessitated following posting of the state's final allotment sheet. Also added is funding for additional staff members, including one social worker, two special education teachers and one special education paraprofessional. An additional $105,000 was added for each school to buy replacement textbooks.
In the most recent revised budget to be presented Monday night is $1.1 million designated to purchase new buses. The school system originally hoped to use E-SPLOST funds for the buses, said Douglas County School Superintendent Trent North.
Despite the budget increase, the school system has managed to get the projected reserve fund balance back up to $33 million, according to Chief Financial Officer Greg Denney.
It came as no surprise that a half million dollar allocation for teacher supplies was reinstated to the proposed FY 2019 budget.
North said following the previous public hearing May 21 that it was “more than likely those funds for supplies will be put back into the budget before the budget is finalized.”
Education advocate and former Douglas County School System teacher Jeremy Noonan had challenged the school system during the May 21 public hearing, stating that $500,000 had been axed from supplies in the proposed 2018-2019 budget, forcing teachers to dip into their own pockets for classroom needs.
