A vigil was held Friday evening just before sundown at Lithia Springs High School on the track/football field at the school to celebrate and remember beloved teacher Larry Bolen, whose remains were found April 18.
A common refrain from Bolen's friends, family, teachers and students was that he was well-loved and lived a life that touched many others in a meaningful way.
Family members, including Bolen's mother, Delphia Bolen, and his two sons, Jonathan and James Bolen, other family members and friends attended the gathering.
"I want to thank everyone for doing this to celebrate his life," said his mother.
The majority of those gathered were either students or fellow teachers who knew and loved the man they all described as "kind" and "gentle" and someone who "never lost his cool."
Bolen started his career in Douglas County in 1987 at Lithia Springs High School teaching English. He was named Teacher of the Year while at the school. He later transferred to Alexander High School and was set to retire from Alexander shortly after he went missing May 8, 2015.
Bolen’s remains were found along Interstate 20 a mile west of Highway 5 by two teenagers walking through the woods.
Ilse Sears started teaching at Lithia Springs High School the same time as Bolen in 1987. She called him, "my brother" and he became a close family friend to both she and her husband.
"He used to come to our house all the time," Sears recalled. "When my husband turned 40, Larry came over with 40 beers. He and my husband both played guitar, and they would get together and jam."
Sears said everyone loved Larry Bolen. She remembered how he came to teach at Lithia Springs High School.
"There was an English teacher at Lithia in 1987, who suddenly left, and they were having a hard time finding a replacement. Then, there was this young man, Larry Bolen. Since then, he became like a brother."
Retired teacher Richard Hunt said that Bolen was the first person he met at Lithia Springs High School.
"He and I were both down in the basement," Hunt said. "I would be beside myself and would go to Larry's classroom to talk. It is hard to communicate how important Larry was. He was always there for you. He took a lot of time to make things right for kids."
Daniel King was a former student of Bolen's who was in his British Literature class in 1988 at Lithia Springs High School.
He remembered his former teacher as being "a decent human being and always level headed."
King recalled what he described as "a handful of small things" about his teacher.
"He was really kind," said King. "I remember that one day we had a really upset student in the classroom and Larry never lost his cool."
Krystal Horne, who organized the vigil, was never a student of Larry Bolen, but she felt compelled to do something to celebrate a life she never really knew before his passing.
"Without the support of his son, James, this probably wouldn't have happened," she said. "The school system was very supportive. This was very grass roots and community-driven."
