Lithia Springs High School senior Kai Hartman was named the Boys & Girls Club Georgia Youth of the Year on Feb. 27.
Hartman now moves on to the southeast regional competition as the representative for the state of Georgia. The state recognition goes to the club member who demonstrates leadership in their club, school and community.
“I’ve been a club member for 11 years now, so this is like seeing all of my hard work pay off,” Hartman said. “It just shows me that I can do anything that I’ve ever dreamed off.”
Becoming Youth of the Year was a goal of Hartman’s since she first joined the Boys & Girls Club. Unfortunately, she couldn’t enter the competition until she became a teenager. Once she was old enough, she interviewed for the award twice, but her third time proved to be the charm, as she previously said after she won the Youth of the Year award for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta last fall.
At her high school, Hartman is enrolled in the STEM Magnet Program, she’s a part of the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) as well as being a part of the yearbook staff. With the Boys & Girls Club, she leads a cheerleading program for the club’s younger members. Hartman funded the program through her own efforts to make sure the members had all of the necessary resources.
In February, Hartman was accepted into her dream school of Howard University, which is one of the more prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the country. Her acceptance was also accompanied by a scholarship that will help take care of the hefty $43,116 total cost of attendance. Hartman first heard about Howard as a freshman in high school through the Boys & Girls Club and she decided that’s where she wanted to study after doing more research on the institution in her free time.
In her next journey of pursuing an undergraduate degree, Hartman plans to major in film and media studies. She has a deep-rooted passion for writing and her ultimate goal is to become a writer for television shows. She looks up to Issa Rae, Donald Glover, Shonda Rhimes, and Ava DuVernay for inspiring her dream career path.
Looking forward, Hartman looks to continue mentoring the younger generation and creating art, similar to the people who impacted her life up to this point. She even left some encouraging words for the young students and friends that she’s leaving back in Douglas County once she moves to Washington D.C. for college.
“Keep going and keep looking within themselves,” Hartman said. “Not taking other people’s opinions too serious because at the end of the day it’s about what makes you happy, what you think, and what you look at in the mirror matters the most.”
