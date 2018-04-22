Brayden faces stalking charge

A Douglas County man was arrested and charged with stalking less than a week after getting out of the Douglas County Jail on bond from criminal damage charges.
On April 12 in Lithia Springs, Matthew Brayden, 48, of Lithia Springs, intentionally damaged the property of a female victim.
Brayden caved in the hood of a 2017 Hyundai and also cut two of the tires, according to the arrest warrant. Brayden was charged with failure to appear and second-degree criminal damage to property, jail records show. His bond was set at $3,525 and he bonded out of the Douglas County Jail on April 14, jail records show.
On April 17 on Fairburn Road in Douglasville, Brayden contacted the same victim from the car incident the week prior, according to the arrest warrant. Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp instructed Brayden not to contact the victim for the purpose of harassing and intimidating the other person. Brayden left a signed handwritten note on the victim's vehicle at her place of residence, according to the arrest warrant.
Brayden was charged with aggravated stalking and his bond was denied in Douglas County Magistrate Court on Friday.
