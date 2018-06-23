Villa Rica residents who commute or travel along Interstate 20 will have their routes significantly disturbed when the state shuts down the Liberty Road overpass for a major upgrade.
Five other overpasses in Douglas County will also be affected as the Georgia Department of Transportation closes them in stages and reroutes traffic. Commuters in Carroll County can expect similar troubles when the roadwork spreads into that county five years later.
The overpasses will be closed so they can be raised to meet new clearance standards set by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The work is tentatively scheduled for next summer and will last between 30-40 days.
The work will affect Douglas County motorists first.
Villa Rica City Manager Tom Barber recently outlined how the project would affect residents in Mirror Lake and the area surrounding the Liberty Road interchange.
"When the work is being done, the ramps will be open. So, only half your day is potentially going to be ruined," Barber said at the Villa Rica City Council's June 5 council meeting. "But, if you, for instance, live in Mirror Lake and work in Atlanta you will not be able to cross the bridge."
That means that commuters leaving the Mirror Lake community will only be able to get onto the westbound lanes of the interstate; to head east, they must detour. Those on the south side of the interstate will only be able to access the eastbound lanes and must find an alternate route to travel west.
Thus, regardless if they are traveling to or returning from Atlanta, Villa Rica commuters on the Douglas County side are looking at a significantly more complex route if they wish to use the interstate.
Residents on the Mirror Lake side of the interstate who wish to travel east would have to either exit west at Liberty and proceed along the interstate to the Georgia Highway 61 interchange, or they must head east on surface roads and enter on Post Road.
Those who live south of the interstate, in the Liberty/Poole road area, will face an even more complex trip. Returning from Atlanta using I-20, they would likely exit south at Highway 61, enter South Carroll Road, travel east along Berry Drive, turn north on Daniel Road then travel east along Edge Road to finally join Liberty Road at the Pilot Travel Center.
Barber said the work is being done during the summer months when schools are not in session.
The highway department is working on the bridges to ensure they all meet a minimum vertical clearance of between 16.5 feet and 17 feet. If the overpass is below that standard, they will have to be raised using a construction technique known as "bridge jacking."
As part of the roadwork, the highway crews will also be working on the road surfaces leading to the bridges for a smooth transition and repairing or replacing worn metal parts of the bridge.
The length of the time spent on the bridge work will vary, depending on how far out of compliance the height of the bridge is with the new height requirement.
According to a GDOT statement, this bridge rehabilitation project will affect six bridges in Douglas County, including the Liberty Road overpass.
The other bridges will be at Tyson Road, both eastbound and westbound; Post Road; Liberty Road; Burnt Hickory; and North County Line.
GDOT said that only two bridges will be closed at a time and that not all the bridges will be closed at once. If the work is not completed by the summer of 2019, the statement said, road crews would return in the summer of 2020.
Similar work is being planned for bridges in Carroll County, but will take place at least five years later, or around summer 2024.
