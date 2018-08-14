Douglas County School System personnel worked through the weekend to get school bus routes back to the routes that were used in 2017-18.
The move back to last year's bus stops followed what could be described as disastrous results last Wednesday, when a routing change was implemented that caught parents off-guard and forced many students to have to walk to greater distances in order to catch the school bus on the first day of the 2018-19 school year.
According to Portia Lake, spokesperson for the Douglas County School System, from 6:30 to about 9:30 a.m. Monday, there were about 15 district administrators set up in the school system’s central office board room receiving calls from parents and students regarding transportation matters.
She said the administrators worked in conjunction with transportation staff to address any challenges and last minute route details. The transportation department worked throughout the weekend addressing parents' phone calls, and all administrators opened their schools Saturday morning to provide information to concerned parents.
"Today was a much better day for the transportation department and the entire school district. While the day was not perfect, it was significantly better than the past several days,” Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said Monday afternoon.
North said the return to the 2017-18 bus routes Monday allowed the school system to improve and redefine the way it transports students to schools.
“To prepare for today’s transition, many teachers and principals volunteered to ride buses with students on their journey to and from school today,” North said.
He said five school buses were on standby Monday to accommodate any route readjustments.
North said, “While today has been a stressful day, we have made significant progress in getting our transportation system back to where it should be. Our transportation department is committed to ensuring that all students are transported to school in a safe, responsible manner. We will continue working to achieve this goal this week and for the remainder of the year."
Two principals rode the bus alongside students Monday morning — Albert Lindsey, the new principal at Lithia Springs High School, and Douglas County High School Principal Andre Weaver.
Lindsey said he caught the school bus at Sweetwater Elementary School, which is across the street from LSHS, riding during both the elementary school and then the high school route. During that time, Lindsey broadcast live on the Douglas County School System’s Facebook page.
With only minor glitches, Lindsey said Monday morning’s bus ride ran pretty much without a hitch.
“The adjustment worked well for Lithia Springs High School, and, from the bus loads at Sweetwater Elementary, appeared to have no issues as well.”
Lindsey said, “We’ve had three-and-a-half good days with our transportation at Lithia Springs High School.”
He said he wanted to make the bus ride to give his students some extra assurances that he and they were all in this together.
“All of us matter,” Lindsey said.
Weaver parked on Post Road and caught the school bus as it made its route around to pick up high school students in the Winston area Monday morning, and he said planned to be back on the bus Monday afternoon for a return trip.
“It is all about getting the students back on the same bus,” he said Monday. “I will ride on the bus again this afternoon.”
The bus was back on last year’s route, but was not the same driver as last year, Weaver said. He, too, went on Facebook live, to share his experience as a passenger on the bus.
“We were a little bit late,” said Weaver, “ but the teachers were still out there to greet us and they were still serving breakfast. It was a pretty good time riding around all over Winston and picking up students. It was my goal to transition to the old route, and I feel everything will work itself out. Everyone was safe and it went smoothly.”
Last Thursday, the Douglas County School System announced that all bus routes would be restored to original routes from the 2017-18 school year.
The school system announced that all routes, bus times and pickup locations would return to what they were last year. They explained, however, that if a child is a new student, or a student beginning middle or high school for the first time, the route information will be different.
According to the school system, information has been communicated by each school to students and has been posted at every school. The route information is highly visible from the main door at each school and will remain in place through this week. The school system reported that many schools have also posted this information on their individual websites and on their social media accounts.
A special transportation hotline has been set up to assist parents with any transportation-related questions.
This phone bank will be available Tuesday beginning at 6:30 a.m. and may be accessed by calling the transportation department phone number at 770-651-2400.
