Bus system forum draws crowd ahead of BOC vote

Douglas County District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider held an open forum regarding the proposed fixed-route bus service Tuesday, July 31, at 6 p.m. in Citizens Hall in the Douglas County Courthouse.
The forum was open to all residents as an opportunity to give them time to express preferences to commissioners regarding Douglas County’s proposed fixed-route bus system. Proposed routes were posted in the back of the room.
Guider said she felt that the public had become confused and deserved a "clearing of the air."
State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, participated as moderator and read the submitted questions to Guider, District 3 Commissioner Mike Mulcare and Multi-Modal Transportation Director Gary Watson.
Per guidelines for the forum, questions were geared only to what is on the table now and going forward, no rehashing of what has been done. Discussions were strictly about the new proposed bus system — just to show the opposite sides on the routes and the grant before the board now.
Guider, who spoke by phone afterwards, said the event lasted for two hours with an estimated 75 to 100 in attendance; she said the forum could be best characterized as “informative.”
She said using the written process for questions helped to detach the divisive and/or emotional component from the process and helped a lot with focusing on the task of providing up-to-date information.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider the award for a fixed-route public bus service and grant application in the amount of $4.8 million with a Douglas County match of $1.2 million for three years at their work session next Monday, Aug. 6 and regular legislative meeting next Tuesday, Aug. 7. The work session Monday has been moved to Citizens Hall at the courthouse and the legislative meeting will be held in Citizens Hall as usual. Both meetings start at 10 a.m.
That comes after the board tabled the initial vote in their previous regular session amid considerable public input on both sides of the proposal.
The buses planned for the county system include 12-passenger vans. However, some county residents have expressed concern that approval of a proposed route connecting to bus lines in Fulton County could lead to expansion of MARTA service to Douglas County.
Members of Douglas County People’s Action Committee (DCPAC), a citizens group who oppose accepting Atlanta Regional Commission grant money to expand the existing Douglas bus routes, attended Tuesday’s Open Forum.
Heather Denis, chair, DCPAC, contacted by phone, said she was pleased the forum was held, but had hoped other BOC members would’ve been in attendance.
“It was a good meeting, informative, probably a little late with the vote only a week away, but a wonderful idea and glad that Commissioner Guider did it. It would have been nice to hear perspective from all of the commissioners,” she said.
Denis said that support exists for the original two-route system, but the public was largely left out of talks seeking to expand to four routes.
“They did a pretend vote and it was more of the anti-bus crowd, but most indicated they’d be willing to consider a two-route system rather than just negating the whole thing, and that was good to see,” she said.
Also, Denis said, proposed routes for the four-route system have continued to alter and that has been hard to keep up with.
And in his opening remarks Gravley pointed out that some of the routes in the proposed system had changed as recently as one week ago.
Guider said that she felt overall the open forum went well and that using the [written] format was the appropriate one to be the most constructive.
“We had people write down their questions,” she said, “and we answered every one of them.”
The Open Forum was filmed to reach as much of the public as possible, and can be viewed prior to the BOC’s next meetings at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYsScyj-BAE&feature=youtu.be
